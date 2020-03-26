St. Kitts confirms two cases of COVID-19

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps, on Wednesday, confirmed two COVID-19 cases in the twin-island Federation. The announcement came hours after St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, told the nation at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that there was no case of the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis,

“In my capacity as Minister of State with responsibility for Health, it is my duty to inform you that as of 11.03 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed its two cases,” Minister Wendy Phipps said in a statement.

The two cases are a 21-year-old male and a 57-year-old female who both arrived in St. Kitts from New York, USA.

Phipps said both are nationals of St Kitts and Nevis with a recent travel history to New York.

“My Government has been advised that both patients arrived in the Federation on March 18, 2020, and were tested on March 20 and had been in home quarantine ever since they returned to the Federation,” she said. “Both patients and their families have been duly notified.”

She said efforts are being made to prevent local or community transmission. Contact tracing will now begin to identify contacts.