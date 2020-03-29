St. Lucia records five new cases of COVID-19

Dominica News Online - Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at 7:54 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

St Lucia has recorded five new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in that country to nine.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George, made the announcement during a live briefing on the pandemic in St Lucia on Sunday.

“On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the Ezra Long Lab at the OKEU Hospital reported a total of five new cases of COVID-19. This now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded nationally to nine, ” Belmar-George said.

“Case 1 is a 24-year-old female with a travel history to New York. She was quarantined at home and presented to our health facility on March 27. Case 2 is a 45-year-old female with a travel history to New York who presented to our health care facility on March 24. Case 3 is a 47-year-old female with recent travel history to Barbados and Dominica. She presented to our health facility on March 27,” the Chief Medical Officer revealed. “Case 4 is a 36-year-old male with a travel history to Barbados and presented to our health care facility on March 27. Case 5 is a 74-year-old female with no travel history or known contact with an individual with travel history. She presented at our health facility on March 27.”

Case 5 who has no travel history or known contact with anyone with travel history, points to the existence of local transmission of COVID-19.

The St. Lucia CMO said aggressive tracing of the contacts of these cases is currently underway by health teams dispatched to the communities of interest.

Meantime, Grenada on Saturday confirmed 2 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the island’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to nine.  One is an imported case, and the other is likely an import-related case, with relatives who were visiting from New York.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.