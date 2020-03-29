St. Lucia records five new cases of COVID-19

St Lucia has recorded five new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in that country to nine.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George, made the announcement during a live briefing on the pandemic in St Lucia on Sunday.

“On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the Ezra Long Lab at the OKEU Hospital reported a total of five new cases of COVID-19. This now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded nationally to nine, ” Belmar-George said.

“Case 1 is a 24-year-old female with a travel history to New York. She was quarantined at home and presented to our health facility on March 27. Case 2 is a 45-year-old female with a travel history to New York who presented to our health care facility on March 24. Case 3 is a 47-year-old female with recent travel history to Barbados and Dominica. She presented to our health facility on March 27,” the Chief Medical Officer revealed. “Case 4 is a 36-year-old male with a travel history to Barbados and presented to our health care facility on March 27. Case 5 is a 74-year-old female with no travel history or known contact with an individual with travel history. She presented at our health facility on March 27.”

Case 5 who has no travel history or known contact with anyone with travel history, points to the existence of local transmission of COVID-19.

The St. Lucia CMO said aggressive tracing of the contacts of these cases is currently underway by health teams dispatched to the communities of interest.

Meantime, Grenada on Saturday confirmed 2 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the island’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to nine. One is an imported case, and the other is likely an import-related case, with relatives who were visiting from New York.