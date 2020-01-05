St. Lucian among newcomers in DCA calypso quarterfinal this year

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at 4:58 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A St. Lucian national who goes by the stage name of Bingo is among three newcomers who received a nod from the judges at the eliminations of the Calypso competition this year. The other two are the Mighty D, who is the grandson of Dominica’s longest performing calypsonian, the Pickey and gospel artist-turned calypsonian, Nicole “Abiyah” Christian.

The show was held at the Strip at L’alay Coco on Saturday night. Twelve calypsonians made it through to the quarterfinal. The remaining nine are Haxey, Enlightener, Soul Puss, Lady S, Sour Sour, Omee, Picky, Inciter and Trend Setter

Prine of Peace, Lulu, Mysteries, Nadur and Triumph were selected as reserves.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.