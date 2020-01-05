St. Lucian among newcomers in DCA calypso quarterfinal this year

A St. Lucian national who goes by the stage name of Bingo is among three newcomers who received a nod from the judges at the eliminations of the Calypso competition this year. The other two are the Mighty D, who is the grandson of Dominica’s longest performing calypsonian, the Pickey and gospel artist-turned calypsonian, Nicole “Abiyah” Christian.

The show was held at the Strip at L’alay Coco on Saturday night. Twelve calypsonians made it through to the quarterfinal. The remaining nine are Haxey, Enlightener, Soul Puss, Lady S, Sour Sour, Omee, Picky, Inciter and Trend Setter

Prine of Peace, Lulu, Mysteries, Nadur and Triumph were selected as reserves.