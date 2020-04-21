St. Lucian on remand at state prison, charged with attempted murder in Grandfond

St. Lucian national, Casy Joseph, is now on remand at the Dominica State Prison after he was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident which occurred at Grand Fond on Sunday 12th April, 2020.

Joseph appeared in court last week and two charges of attempted murder were read to him.

Joseph was arrested on Wednesday 15th April, 2020 for allegedly inflicting multiple stab wounds on 23-year-old Tricia Valentine with whom he was in a relationship, and her 17-year-old sister, Jolisa Dublin, in Grand Fond.

He was not allowed to plea since the matter is an indictable one.

The prosecution objected to bail stating that Joseph should be seen as a flight risk.

Joseph was remanded in custody at the Dominica State Prison.

The two victims were admitted at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) and, at the time, were said to be in critical but stable condition.

The trial date for the Dublin matter is set for July 22nd 2020 at La Plaine, while the matter for Valentine is set for August 4th 2020 at La Plaine.