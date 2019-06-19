St. Luke’s parish priest honoured by parishioners on Father’s Day

The Catholic community from the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at Pointe. Michel in the parish of St. Luke, on Father’s Day showered gifts on their parish priest, Fr. Peter Wamutitu.

Fr. Peter has been the parish priest of that community for the past seven years and recently, the parish of St. Mark which is Soufriere/Scotts Head and Gillion was added to his list.

First, he was presented with a gift basket by a few members of the parish and then a newly formed men’s group dubbed “Brothers of La Salette” presented him with a plaque as the “Father of The Year.”

“Brothers and sisters, this newly formed men’s group, Brother of La Salette will be awarding every year one man for his outstanding commitment and hard work within the church community of La Salette,” leader of the group and choir master, Kerry Lawrence, stated.

According to the group, Fr. Peter has given “outstanding, selfless, relentless, dedicated service to our church community of La Salette.”

Carrol Activille, a lay associate in the church, also read a citation before presenting Fr. Peter with another “Father of the Year” plaque.

“He is dedicated, he is selfless and has led his parishioners as a true shepherd. For this we say thank you and may God continue to lead and guide him,” Activille said.