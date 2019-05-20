St. Luke’s Primary School receives donation

Anthony “Tony” Emmanuel has continued to contribute to the St. Luke’s Primary School by donating white boards, projectors, pens and markers all valued at 1,300 pound sterling.

Emmanuel is a teacher by profession who’s based in London. He says he is always happy to be able to make a contribution to the school where his parents and fore parents were educated

“This is a long standing relationship between me and the St. Luke’s Primary School…I am happy to be associated to the school. Anyone who can give anything to the school and any other school, I am grateful. Education is important and key and I urge those who can make a contribution to come forward and so do,” he said.

During the morning assembly, the students and teachers all sang and expressed their gratitude to Emmanuel and his friends for the gifts.

“We are thankful and we recognize the sacrifice of each one of you towards the development of our school, for the 10 whiteboards, projector, projector trolley, projector screen and dry eraser…St. Luke’s School will make effective use of your gifts to enhance teaching and learning and May God reward each one of you a hundred fold..,” Principal of the school, Sr. Annita Peter stated in a thank you message.