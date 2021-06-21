St. Martin Primary and Convent Prep top 2021 Grade 6 National Assessment

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 21st, 2021 at 11:27 AM
From left-right: Christa George, Danika Paul, Asia Harrigan, Alianne Toussaint, Koreb Bercasio

Three students from the St. Martin Primary and two from the Convent Prep have taken the top five positions in the 2021 Grade 6 National Assessment. They are Danika Paul, Christa George and Asia Harrigan from the St. Martin School and from the Convent Prep, Alianne Toussaint and the only male in the top five, Joreb Bercasio,

The results were announced at a press conference which was held at the Ministry of Finance conference room this morning.

900 students, 433 girls and 467 boys, wrote this year’s exams on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28, 2021 at 68 centers around the island.

This year, the exam returned to its original format with four (4) papers assessed over two (2) days. On Thursday, students did the Language Arts and Social Sciences papers while on Friday, they took the Mathematics and Science and Technology Papers. All papers were in multiple choice format with the Language Arts having an additional written composition aspect.

The G6NA is administered by the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence. The Ministry continued to observe the Covid-19 protocols, however, this year 3 feet distancing rather than the 6 feet was observed. All other protocols such as the wearing of masks and sanitization were observed.

6 Comments

  1. %
    June 22, 2021

    Congratulations to all of you who made it!!!
    To those who were unsuccesshul, it’s not all over for you. Keep on working!
    Never give up. Thanks to all the teachers and the true parents!

  2. Ibo France
    June 21, 2021

    Congratulations to all who were successful. Keep on climbing and achieving great things.

  3. My Dominica
    June 21, 2021

    The way Minister of pampalam pronounced those children name is a shame! Congrats to you all.

  4. Ivenia
    June 21, 2021

    Congratulations to all the schools and the students especially convent prep.

    Hats off to the parents and teachers as well.

  5. Gwand Bay En Tiere
    June 21, 2021

    Sout City is still in the house. Congratulations Miranda; on your daughter’s achievement. Hard work, dedication, sacrifice on the part of both children and parent as well as parental guidance are definite keys to success! Bravo St Martin School, we did it again!

  6. educator
    June 21, 2021

    Congratulations to all the students! Congratulations to the teachers who helped and went the extra mile during COVID-19 pandemic. Congratualtions to all the parents who made sure they helped thier children. Parents have to understand for their children to perform well they have to ensure that they are present and that they play an active role in their learning. Most of the time the top performing studnets are parents who go the extra mile hands down!! For those who did not Top, this is just a stepping stone, keep pushing this is just the begining! We are all not meant to be top performers, life has a place for everyone.

