St. Martin Primary and Convent Prep top 2021 Grade 6 National Assessment

Three students from the St. Martin Primary and two from the Convent Prep have taken the top five positions in the 2021 Grade 6 National Assessment. They are Danika Paul, Christa George and Asia Harrigan from the St. Martin School and from the Convent Prep, Alianne Toussaint and the only male in the top five, Joreb Bercasio,

The results were announced at a press conference which was held at the Ministry of Finance conference room this morning.

900 students, 433 girls and 467 boys, wrote this year’s exams on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28, 2021 at 68 centers around the island.

This year, the exam returned to its original format with four (4) papers assessed over two (2) days. On Thursday, students did the Language Arts and Social Sciences papers while on Friday, they took the Mathematics and Science and Technology Papers. All papers were in multiple choice format with the Language Arts having an additional written composition aspect.

The G6NA is administered by the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence. The Ministry continued to observe the Covid-19 protocols, however, this year 3 feet distancing rather than the 6 feet was observed. All other protocols such as the wearing of masks and sanitization were observed.