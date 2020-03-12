St. Vincent confirms its first case of Coronavirus (COVID – 19)

St Vincent and the Grenadines has registered its first case of coronavirus COVID-19.
Minister for Health, Luke Browne, made the announcement at a news conference last night.
The minister said the person, a female who had travelled to the United Kingdom, experienced flu-like symptoms and tests were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency in Trinidad and Tobago.
The tests were confirmed and the results returned to St Vincent and the Grenadines Wednesday afternoon.
According to health officials in St. Vincent, the woman who’s between the age of 30 and 35, has been placed in isolation.
They say she’s not experiencing any major respiratory symptoms and it is believed that she has only a mild infection.
She travelled to the UK for a meeting and returned to the UK on March 7. She presented the symptoms, a cough and a fever on March 10.
The news came after Jamaica announced it’s second confirmed case of the virus, which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
Meanwhile, a 52-year-old woman, who recent travelled from Queens, New York, died in Guyana Wednesday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) and the authorities say that samples are being tested to determine whether this could have been a case of the coronavirus.
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence confirmed the woman’s death and maintained that Guyana does not have any cases of the virus.
