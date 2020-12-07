Stakeholders group in place, funds to be provided to start addressing vagrancy – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the government alone cannot address the long-standing issue of vagrancy or homelessness which, according to him, is a societal problem and requires the support of the private sector.

According to the prime minister, Dominica’s law and constitution will will not allow certain actions requested by members of the public.

“Because even if someone is homeless or what we call vagrants in Dominica, the person has rights protected by the constitution and we cannot unduly detain somebody because he or she is walking the streets,” Skerrit explained during his weekly talk show on Sunday.

“What we have done is that we have put in place a stakeholders group together involving the public sector to help address this issue and as Minister of Finance, monies were requested of me and I am prorating these funds to purchase what has required to be set up downstairs the psychiatric Unit,” he stated.

The Prime Minister admits to having “dropped the ball” on that issue.

“It is something that we have to revisit and to provide better for the welfare of these people,” he said and urged the public to refrain from regarding these people merely as vagrants because they may be affecting the economy but to show them empathy and kindness.

“It should not be about just lock them up. I am not going to be involved in locking up human-beings like this; this could be any one of us brother or sister walking the streets,” he argued. “We have to understand that these people would have found themselves in difficulties, whether is by the use of drugs or some psychological depression…”

The Prime Minister believes that the situation should be looked at more from the humanitarian standpoint of helping these people to be rehabilitated, “but it requires the family support.”

He said the private sector provides financial support and society must also play its part.

For several years now the matter of vagrancy/homelessness has been a vexing issue which seemed to elude any concrete solution.

Then Tourism Minister, Ian Douglas, expressed uncertainty in November 2013 about how the problem could be resolved and suggested then that it was a matter for the Ministry of Health, which, according to him, is ultimately responsible to deal with it.

Just about one year after Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, described the vagrancy issue as a “negative impediment” to the tourism industry, former Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, revealed in May 2015, that the “capable” Ministry of Health had finalized a cabinet paper on the matter and indicated that the accommodations for vagrants will be handled by the non-profit organization, Wisdom To Know (WTK), with a small cost attached.

In July 2015, Tourism Minister Robert Tonge said the government had put a plan in place to address the problem which would include day and night care facility and as part of that plan, the Psychiatric Unit would pick up high risk persons every day and take them to what he described as an “occupational health centre.”

Then in that same year, the then Minister for Youth Affairs, Justina Charles, said the government had approved $102,500 to address the vagrancy situation in the capital city of Roseau.

She said it was a program that would include providing a day care center for them.

With the Prime Minister’s announcement, as Minister for Finance, that funds that have been requested to begin addressing the issue, are being made available, it may be that something definite will begin to tackle that long- festering social problem in the city