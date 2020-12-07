Stakeholders group in place, funds to be provided to start addressing vagrancy – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the government alone cannot address the long-standing issue of vagrancy or homelessness which, according to him, is a societal problem and requires the support of the private sector.
According to the prime minister, Dominica’s law and constitution will will not allow certain actions requested by members of the public.
“Because even if someone is homeless or what we call vagrants in Dominica, the person has rights protected by the constitution and we cannot unduly detain somebody because he or she is walking the streets,” Skerrit explained during his weekly talk show on Sunday.
“What we have done is that we have put in place a stakeholders group together involving the public sector to help address this issue and as Minister of Finance, monies were requested of me and I am prorating these funds to purchase what has required to be set up downstairs the psychiatric Unit,” he stated.
The Prime Minister admits to having “dropped the ball” on that issue.
“It is something that we have to revisit and to provide better for the welfare of these people,” he said and urged the public to refrain from regarding these people merely as vagrants because they may be affecting the economy but to show them empathy and kindness.
“It should not be about just lock them up. I am not going to be involved in locking up human-beings like this; this could be any one of us brother or sister walking the streets,” he argued. “We have to understand that these people would have found themselves in difficulties, whether is by the use of drugs or some psychological depression…”
The Prime Minister believes that the situation should be looked at more from the humanitarian standpoint of helping these people to be rehabilitated, “but it requires the family support.”
He said the private sector provides financial support and society must also play its part.
For several years now the matter of vagrancy/homelessness has been a vexing issue which seemed to elude any concrete solution.
Then Tourism Minister, Ian Douglas, expressed uncertainty in November 2013 about how the problem could be resolved and suggested then that it was a matter for the Ministry of Health, which, according to him, is ultimately responsible to deal with it.
Just about one year after Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, described the vagrancy issue as a “negative impediment” to the tourism industry, former Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, revealed in May 2015, that the “capable” Ministry of Health had finalized a cabinet paper on the matter and indicated that the accommodations for vagrants will be handled by the non-profit organization, Wisdom To Know (WTK), with a small cost attached.
In July 2015, Tourism Minister Robert Tonge said the government had put a plan in place to address the problem which would include day and night care facility and as part of that plan, the Psychiatric Unit would pick up high risk persons every day and take them to what he described as an “occupational health centre.”
Then in that same year, the then Minister for Youth Affairs, Justina Charles, said the government had approved $102,500 to address the vagrancy situation in the capital city of Roseau.
She said it was a program that would include providing a day care center for them.
With the Prime Minister’s announcement, as Minister for Finance, that funds that have been requested to begin addressing the issue, are being made available, it may be that something definite will begin to tackle that long- festering social problem in the city
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
The life of a vagrant is rather very complex, while most of these individuals got derailed at some point in their lives, it’s extremely difficult to put them back on rail. Housing and feeding them could help, to really help them here are a few things that would help, for those on drugs you need a drug rehab total detox clinic, those on alcohol and with mental conditions needs the same treatment. If and when any of them should complete the program successful,a small job placement should await them along with independent housing. From what you are saying unless it’s a joke since 2013 you are trying to address the issue, by now I would believe that research would have been done for the cost of doctors,nursesaid,medicine treatment per individual weekly.monthly and annually. This would point you to the most practical way to go about it. Keep in mind the biggest challenge is getting the individuals to accept that they have a problem, and the program is there to assist them.
Build a factory to give them jobs, invest in an actual rehabilitation program to get them off those hard drugs, give the poor people in Dominica some real financial advice and education. Part of the root of vagrancy is drug addiction, eradication of that would also ensure the rest follows. Any monkey can make 2 hANDS CLAP, WE HAVE A WHOLE GOVERNMENT, WHAT EXACTLY IS SO DIFFICULT IN DOING THIS. $32,000.00 A MONTH CAN DO THIS EASILY.
If young people work at the abbatoir that was gifted to you from hugo chavez and several months they cannot get paid..well then you and your government are creating vagrancy..you dont care bcus cheechee was the first real vagrant i know in roseau
Skerrit your own tongue will put you to shame. De record shows that ever since 2013 your government has been making fake moves on de vagrancy issue. Where’s the daycare center that was promised in 2015…… over$100,000 was set aside….who collected that money….where did the money go!!!!!!
Did it go to the ‘stakeholders’ perhaps? Whoever they are? DA is a country of clever talk but no action with a PM who is full of it!
DNO, thanks for reminding the public and the GOVERNMENT of how the challenge has existed and its lackadaisical approach towards providing solutions to the PEOPLE’S requests. I certainly can’t applaud you enough!!
Skerrit, was the only suggestion emanating from the public that of “lock them up”???! Flimsy excuse for not getting the PEOPLE’S work done as manifested in sooo many areas
I must say though, that my days will surely be less entertaining since you announced that it will be the last Anou Parley for the year. 😤😱😰😰🙄 I hope you prolong it during next year. 😉😉👊🤗💪👏!!
And you mean you really not going to ACCOUNT FOR THE CBI BILLION DOLLARS MISSING???
HOTEP!
Every country has its share of homeless people-vagrants. No country will ever totally eradicate poverty.
However, vagrancy has ballooned to unacceptable levels in Dominica. Too many residents are falling below the poverty line. Too many who are willing to earn a honest living by the sweat of their brow cannot find gainful employment. The present harsh economic conditions have also increase malnutrition among the children, NCDs among the elderly, prostitution among our young and not so young ladies.
A major reason for the mushrooming vagrancy and perpetual poverty is the monumental failure of government. The PM and his cabinet of dim-witted weaklings are at the top of the food chain preying on the people’s ignorance and impoverished conditions instead of empowering the citizens to lift themselves from the ashes.