Standard procedures to be part of Dominica’s hurricane response plans – NEPO Chairman, PM Skerrit

Chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO), Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, is advocating for standard procedures to be part of Dominica’s hurricane response plans in light of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
He was speaking at a meeting to review the state of preparedness ahead of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which was held at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit on Monday afternoon.
“Our Hurricane response plans must now include standard operating procedures for responding in an epidemic or pandemic context,” he said. “We must prepare as if we will be hit while we pray that God will spare our country and indeed the region of being devastated by these storms.”
Prime Minister Skerrit continued, “Just last week we were told to prepare for an active season in 2020, reminding us vividly of three (3) years ago 2017. We must, therefore, be vigilant and update our emergency management plans and procedures, particularly considering limitations imposed on our normal operating environment as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.”
He said the shelter committee has had to factor into its planning, the recommended physical distancing protocols and in some instances, this has resulted in the need for additional shelters to be identified.
The government, he said, also has to ensure that all shelters are equipped with adequate cleaning and sanitizing supplies and have in place proper cleaning procedures.
The prime minister said it is important for those who will need to access these shelters, to take adequate precautions for their own safety.
“Therefore, individuals are advised to have their own supply of masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to supplement what would be available at the shelter,” Skerrit stated.
He added, “Our preparations is being built on our experiences of the past, factoring in the changes required by Covid-19 era in which we now live.”
The prime minister also highlighted the issue of food security as a priority.
“While I am assured by the private sector that they will have enough food supplies on island during the period, I urge our citizens and residents to continue to follow best practice and ensure that they have on hand at all times, adequate supplies of dry goods, medication and water in the event that we are revisited by a storm,” he stated.
He said that the government is making a significant investment in agriculture that will allow farmers and non-farmers alike to plant crops so that their families can have fresh food to eat.
“We should be therefore strategic in what we plant,” he indicated.
Skerrit said his government will coordinate with operators to ensure that heavy equipment will be prepositioned to allow for real-time clearing of roads, networks to ensure that any interruption to access is short-lived.
Your true character is on display.
My parents house still covered in tarpaulin. My father didn’t receive a dollar for his losses on his farm .
But Jah has blessed us in ways that you have no power to undo. We will not be need to go to any hurricane shelter. I could NEVER drink your tired juice.
. this is the worst ministry you could take…. you just want to determine who gets relief
You are a divider
Would you care to tell the nation the truth about the sudden resignation of the CEO and COO of CREAD???????
Your shoes have always been to big for you.,.. stumbling… bursting your face like that.
Tell us about resilience nuh?
Emperor Skerrit. Did we not recently have an election with an 18 to three? Who and where are the other 17 puppets? It seems like the real minister of environment, health, immigration, finance, education, etc is Roosvelt. What is up with the control issues. The PM is so insecure that he feels he alone can run this country talking about he run things. I have said before that Dominica seems to have the most brain dead people on planet earth. A mahaut bus driver is being informed of the laws and the country legal obligation to get compensation. He admits he does not k ow his rights but if something working why change. This did it for me. It is typical of the mindset of our people why we are where we are. This is the reason why this inefficient government could not give attention to anything else during COVID. This place is a mystery
Thank you for stating the obvious, Nepo Chairman Prime Minister Dr. Dr. Skerrit. We have heard it all before! Let’s see how it all works out. I guess the same way as usual…
To PM Skerrit:
24Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded;
25 But ye have set at nought all my counsel, and would none of my reproof:
26 I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh;
27 When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.
28 Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me:
29 For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord: Proverbs 1:24-29
I just want to remind Skerrit that he cannot run to the UN this time to shed his crocodile tears because Covid-19 put every country on Earth at a point of need. So if he squandered like the prodical son, what he got after Maria and the debt forgiveness, too bad for him. This time he is standing alone by himself.