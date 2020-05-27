Standard procedures to be part of Dominica’s hurricane response plans – NEPO Chairman, PM Skerrit

Chairman of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO), Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, is advocating for standard procedures to be part of Dominica’s hurricane response plans in light of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the state of preparedness ahead of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which was held at the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Jimmit on Monday afternoon.

“Our Hurricane response plans must now include standard operating procedures for responding in an epidemic or pandemic context,” he said. “We must prepare as if we will be hit while we pray that God will spare our country and indeed the region of being devastated by these storms.”

Prime Minister Skerrit continued, “Just last week we were told to prepare for an active season in 2020, reminding us vividly of three (3) years ago 2017. We must, therefore, be vigilant and update our emergency management plans and procedures, particularly considering limitations imposed on our normal operating environment as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.”

He said the shelter committee has had to factor into its planning, the recommended physical distancing protocols and in some instances, this has resulted in the need for additional shelters to be identified.

The government, he said, also has to ensure that all shelters are equipped with adequate cleaning and sanitizing supplies and have in place proper cleaning procedures.

The prime minister said it is important for those who will need to access these shelters, to take adequate precautions for their own safety.

“Therefore, individuals are advised to have their own supply of masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to supplement what would be available at the shelter,” Skerrit stated.

He added, “Our preparations is being built on our experiences of the past, factoring in the changes required by Covid-19 era in which we now live.”

The prime minister also highlighted the issue of food security as a priority.

“While I am assured by the private sector that they will have enough food supplies on island during the period, I urge our citizens and residents to continue to follow best practice and ensure that they have on hand at all times, adequate supplies of dry goods, medication and water in the event that we are revisited by a storm,” he stated.

He said that the government is making a significant investment in agriculture that will allow farmers and non-farmers alike to plant crops so that their families can have fresh food to eat.

“We should be therefore strategic in what we plant,” he indicated.

Skerrit said his government will coordinate with operators to ensure that heavy equipment will be prepositioned to allow for real-time clearing of roads, networks to ensure that any interruption to access is short-lived.