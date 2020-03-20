Standpipes being installed in Roseau to facilitate hand washing in view of coronavirus

The government of Dominica has taken a decision to install standpipes in the city of Roseau to help in its fight against the dreadful Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In making the announcement at a press conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the primary interest of his government is the safety and welfare of its citizens.

“The government has taken the decision to reinstate standpipes around the City,” he said. “So the mandate is that we need a standpipe around the market, every bus stop and what we will be doing, we will be putting standpipe attendants…with soap, towels who will encourage people to wash their hands because as we have been told, personal hygiene is first and foremost in our fight.”

According to Prime Minister Skerrit, those attendants will receive training from the health officials, “so they themselves are aware.”

He explained further that the attendants will have demonstrations on how people should wash their hands properly.

“We are hoping that we can encourage people to do that,” he stated.

The Prime Minister commended the nurses and other health officials for their hard work and effort in the Coronavirus fight.