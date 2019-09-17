StarLight: Karlyn Joseph- a diverse package

Karlyn C. Joseph is a twenty five year old photographer and upcoming makeup artist as well as a YouTube content creator who resides in Roseau Dominica.

Karlyn started her YouTube channel because she wanted to show others that some of the things that they go through, everyone goes through and that they are not alone. She wanted to be able to inspire others to follow their dreams regardless of their circumstances.

Although she works from home, she says it has been tough finding the right balance due to the fact that being a stay at home mother is a job on its own, but time management is key. She said she had to learn to make a schedule and try her best to stick to it throughout the day. She also had to remember that she is not alone and cannot do everything on her own. The support of her husband, who helps out in whatever way he can and her parents who provide a great deal of help, has made things easier.

Karlyn began photography in 2012 after realising that she enjoyed being behind the camera. However, it was not until later that she decided that she would rather be her own employer rather that be someone else’s employee because of the freedom and excitement involved in running your own business. It quickly became her passion.

Karlyn’s biggest obstacle was being able to finance her dreams. A lot goes into running a business and with photography equipment not being readily available on island, she had to import the equipment that she needed making it more costly.

It quickly became obvious to her that her ability was being underestimated because she is a woman in the photography business which is believed to be a man’s job. She therefore received a lot of pressure and criticism about her work. But her determination to become one of the best, made it easy for her to overcome.

She hopes to impact people in a positive way through her YouTube videos. She tries to show people a glimpse of her life in order to help them see that she goes through similar problems as everyone else and how she tackle these problems daily as a family unit. She also tries to put a smile on people’s faces with a few funny videos and challenges now and then and also want to show people that social media is not always harmful and that they need to be more open minded to the idea of vlogging.

Karlyn’s goal is to continue to be an entrepreneur, she would love to own many different small businesses and grow as a social media influencer. Not necessarily for fame, but for the opportunity to share her story with others in hopes of inspiring and educating others.

Her encouraging words to young entrepreneurs are to “stop waiting for the “right time” because there is no such thing. I’m not saying stop everything you’re doing and start your own business. But start working towards it today. In this moment. And don’t let others discourage you.”

Karlyn Joseph’s photography business can be found on Facebook and Instagram by the name 93k Studios. You can also subscribe to her YouTube channel 93K Family.