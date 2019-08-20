StarLight: LaKeyia’s ‘Golden Opportunities’

Lakeyia Joseph is the founder and C. E. O of Golden Opportunities. She is a 20 year-old, optimist and glimmer of hope. She grew up with her under-educated grand-parents, and a house-full of males: uncles, brother and cousins. Her father abandoned her before birth and her mother had to leave in search of a better life. Joseph had to learn to do everything on her own: from learning to make the bed to deciding whether she will behave at school or not. She grew up very quickly.

As a seed of the Dominica Seventh-Day Adventist Secondary School (at the time) and although destructive, disruptive and not so attentive, she got involved in anything and everything she could – sports, school activities, church, community outreach, volunteering, clubs, and mischief, on occasions. With all that, Lakeyia managed to graduate at the top of her high school class, with honors, and two and a half years after, graduated from the Dominica State College with a double associate’s degree in Business Entrepreneurship and Psychology.

Lakeyia realized that, even if she was faced with very challenging circumstances, and deprived of so many benefits as a child, she had to do something to make her life, and the lives of others, better. And so she did!

From an early age, Lakeyia has stood up in support of young people and gender equality in Dominica. While still at school, she established a charity called Golden Opportunities whose mission is to empower young persons through sport, education, and training, and promote greater understanding of gender equality, by providing an emotionally and psychologically stable environment for these individuals to express themselves and reach their ultimate potential.

She started this venture by deciding to donate clothing, food and school supplies to those of low-income families, and to date, Golden Opportunities has distributed over $50,000 worth of supplies and scholarships to children and young adults. In 2017, the High Commissioner of Canada in Barbados named her Dominica’s Youth Champion and Ambassador for Women Empowerment and Gender Equality, and she received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award for 2018, from Her Majesty The Queen.

One of the main challenges Lakeyia faces is raising funds. Most times, she has to find donors and apply for grants so that she can buy the supplies for donation to the students. Another notable challenge is finding the correct activities and avenues through which she can reach out to the students and help empower them to get educated and to get them off the streets and into jobs.

One of the plans of Golden opportunities is to launch a project called the “Golden Comfort Closet” whose aim will be to make hygiene products and basic stationary items accessible to all students who cannot afford them in every school in Dominica.

It is Lakeyia’s hope, through Golden Opportunities, to impact every single school, family and community in Dominica, and to eventually extend her mission outside of Dominica into the wider Caribbean.

Lakeyia is also the President- Paix-Bouche Constituency (Communities of Bense, Ans-De Mai, Ans-Sol-Dat, Calibishie and Paix-Bouche) Youth Organization, Global Youth Opportunities Ambassador – Dominica, Partner and Ambassador at the Give More HUGS Foundation, Female Adviser- Caribbean Young Democrat Union (CYDU), Volunteer at PAHO, West Dominica Children’s Federation (WDCF), Achievement Learning Centre and National Youth Council of Dominica and the Youth Ambassador of the Caribbean Safe Schools Initiative- Dominica, among other responsibilities.

To find out more about Golden Opportunities, go to the link below.

https://thegoldenopportunities.com/