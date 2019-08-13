StarLight: NicKaise Shernicka Moses of ‘Me ,C’s’

Nickaise Shernicka Moses known as “Missy”, is the owner of a sewing business call “Me,C’s.” Nickaise always had a passion for clothes, colours and the different ways people matched outfits, especially during independence season.

However, she said growing up, her parents could not afford to buy her all the nice clothes she wanted because there were other important priorities.

During her teenage years, roughly around the age of 14, Nickaise discovered that her grandmother had an ancient foot pedal sewing machine which she handed down to her mother. In her free time after school and homework, she would always find herself drawn to the machine but during her high school years she was forced to pay greater attention to her school work.

Although sewing classes were available at the high school, Nickaise could not find time to juggle sewing and her other subjects. After successfully completing college and facing unemployment for 5 months, she decided to get back into sewing. Her family and friends have been a source of motivation for her as far as sewing is concerned and she continues to enjoy their support.

Her sewing business, “Me ,C’s” has just been launched but Nickaise is already producing some of the most exquisite garments for carnival bands, stores and individuals.

Her major challenge at the moment, is acquiring funds to obtain better sewing equipment and grow her business.

As a seamstress, Nickaise sews curtains, different types of outfits, bonnets and the like. She can be reached on her cell phone at 1-767 317 4701.