StarLight: NicKaise Shernicka Moses of ‘Me ,C’s’

Nickaise Shernicka Moses known as “Missy”, is the owner of a sewing business call “Me,C’s.” Nickaise always had a passion for clothes, colours and the different ways people matched outfits, especially during independence season.
However, she said growing up, her parents could not afford to buy her all the nice clothes she wanted because there were other important priorities.
During her teenage years, roughly around the age of 14, Nickaise discovered that her grandmother had an ancient foot pedal sewing machine which she handed down to her mother. In her free time after school and homework, she would always find herself drawn to the machine but during her high school years she was forced to pay greater attention to her school work.
Although sewing classes were available at the high school, Nickaise could not find time to juggle sewing and her other subjects. After successfully completing college and facing unemployment for 5 months, she decided to get back into sewing. Her family and friends have been a source of motivation for her as far as sewing is concerned and she continues to enjoy their support.
Her sewing business, “Me ,C’s” has just been launched but Nickaise is already producing some of the most exquisite garments for carnival bands, stores and individuals.
Her major challenge at the moment, is acquiring funds to obtain better sewing equipment and grow her business.
As a seamstress, Nickaise sews curtains, different types of outfits, bonnets and the like. She can be reached on her cell phone at 1-767 317 4701.
4 Comments
Good Job! May the laws of the universe serve you well.
#Proud!!!!
The best employment is to be an entrepreneur… The advantage is that you are doing what you love, so you do it to best of your abilities with so much passion! God will provide for you to get what you need to grow your business.
-CPJ-
Please try the small business enterprise in the Ministry for assistance. They should assist.
Good Luck
I love this. The youth are our future. Let us bless this young entreprenur with what she needs to grow her business so she can bless other young people.