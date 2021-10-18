State Funeral for Former Govt minister and Grand Bay MP, Edward Registe, to be held on Wednesday

The State Funeral for the late Hon. John Fitzgerald Edward Registe will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The late John Fitzgerald Edward Registe, being a Member of Cabinet at the time of his death, will be

accorded a State Funeral.

The late Edward Registe served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International

Business and Diaspora Relations, with special responsibility for Diaspora Relations, from December

17, 2019 to September 1, 2021, and as Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay Constituency.

The late Edward Registe was a devoted youth, church and community leader. He served as President

of the Catholic Youth Movement in Grandbay, President of the National Youth Council, Chairman of

the Grand Bay Village Council and President of the Grand Bay Credit Union.

In 2014, the late Edward Registe was appointed a Senator in the Dominica House of Assembly and

served as Deputy Speaker until his election in 2019. He was the General Secretary of the Dominica

Labour Party for many years.

He was a former Agricultural Extension Officer, broadcaster and Public Relations Officer of the

Dominica Water and Sewerage Company (DOWASCO).

Three days of national mourning have been declared from Monday, October 18 to Wednesday October

20, 2021 and flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings during that period.

The body of the late John Fitzgerald Edward Registe will Lie in State in Grandbay on Tuesday, October

19, 2021 from 10:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. at the Montine Playing Field and from 2:30p.m. to 5:30p.m. at

the Grandbay Roman Catholic Church Grounds. Viewing will be limited to ten (10) persons at a time

and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

The body will continue to Lie in State on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the State House Conference

Center in Roseau, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 am for Government Officials, Members of Parliament, and

the Diplomatic Corps.

The Funeral Service will be held at the Grand Bay Roman Catholic Church Grounds from 2 p.m.

followed by burial at the Grand Bay Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In light of the COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited. The funeral service will be streamed live

on government media platforms and radio stations.

The Government of Dominica extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Hon.

John Fitzgerald Edward Registe.