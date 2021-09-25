State funeral for the late Mr. Patrick Roland John, former Prime Minister of Dominica on Sept 29, 2021

The State Funeral for the late Patrick Roland John, former Prime Minister of Dominica, will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The State Funeral is in keeping with the Cabinet Decision of July 31, 2001, which accords a state funeral to a former Prime Minister.

Mr. Patrick Roland John served as Dominica’s first Prime Minister from November 3, 1978 to June 21, 1979, after leading Dominica to political independence from Great Britain. Prior to independence, Mr. John served as Premier of Dominica from 1974 to 1978. He had previously held several key government positions including Deputy Premier. Mr. John served as Member of Parliament for the Roseau North Electoral District/ Roseau North Constituency from November 1, 1970 to April 27, 1980 and as Parliamentary Representative for St. Joseph from July 1, 1985 to February 20, 1986.

The late Patrick Roland John was born on January 8, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2021 at the age of eighty-four (84). He is survived by his wife Desiree and children Rennick, Patrick Jnr., Nyerere and Ishah John, Patricia Anselm, Hephelia Dailey and Paula Jean-Jacques.

Three days of national mourning have been declared from Monday, September 27, 2021 to Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings during that period.

Members of the public who wish to send flowers or wreaths can deliver these to the Ground Floor

of the Government Headquarters from Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The Lying in State of the late Patrick Roland John will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11: 00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for specially invited groups and the general public at the Forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Due to COVID-19 protocols a maximum of ten (10) persons will be allowed to view at a time.

The body will also lie in state on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the State House Conference Center for Parliamentary and Government Officials.

The Funeral Service will be held at the St. Gerald’s Cathedral Chapel in Roseau commencing at

2:00 p.m., followed by burial at the Anglican Church grounds.

In light of the COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to family members and invitees only.

The Funeral Service will be streamed live by the Government Information Service and all radio stations.

The Government of Dominica wishes to express deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the late, Mr. Patrick Roland John.