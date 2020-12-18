State prison takes measures to safeguard more than 200 inmates from COVID-19

Acting Superintendent at the Dominica Prison Services, Kendrick Jean Jacques, has stated that despite the ongoing pandemic, the department has taken measures to safeguard all 222 inmates at the prison from COVID-19.

Jean Jacques, in presenting his jail delivery report at the closing ceremony of the September sitting of the High Court of Justice on December 16, 2020, reported that in their quest to keep the virus out of the institution they embarked on retrofitting a section of the prison to create a quarantine unit. He said all new inmates would be placed in that section for at least 14 days prior to joining the rest of the population.

“That was a challenge but the staff and inmates saw this as the way to go to protect themselves from the coronavirus,” Jean Jacques told the court.

He added that they are also seeking ways to be able to accommodate soon, all visits which were suspended from March 2020.

According to the prison chief, although the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused much panic, “we were still able to undertake a great deal of work at the facility.”

He said at present the prison has a population of 222 inmates, 220 males and two females. One (1) female and thirty-two (32) males are serving sentences from the High Court and there are ninety (90) males and1 female inmate from the Magistrate’s court and there are ninety-eight (98) males on remand.

Among the prison population are one (1) juvenile and sixteen (16) foreign nationals including four Venezuelans, seven Haitians, one Trinidadian, one St. Lucian, two individuals from St. Martin and a Romanian.

Jean Jacques mentioned some of the difficulties they have experienced in terms of capacity.

“Our remand population is really high because when we built our remand center in 2008, we only catered for 45 persons and we have had to put the remainder of the inmates we now have in other areas,” he explained.

The prison chief also expressed concern over the fact that the juvenile who is serving a two year term is among adult inmates as there is no accommodation at the prison to separate them.

According to Jean Jacques, other challenges which the prison service is faced with include staff shortage, staff capacity development, security concerns, improvement of physical plant/environment, prison self sufficiency and a review of the prison act and rules/regulation.

Jean Jacques also spoke of the prison piggery expansion which he said is well underway with the construction of a new pig pen (42 x 50) with a nursery. It is their hope to significantly increase their stock and be able to supply the National Abattoir on a regular basis whilst they are hopeful there will be a return of the rearing of birds both for our construction and for sale to the abattoir.

Works are currently ongoing on the multi-purpose building which is 95% complete. This building will also serve as a virtual court.

As it relates to the training of inmates, some 11 individuals were taking classes in preparation for writing CXC Mathematics and Social Studies, however, all classes had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic which the Acting Superintendent says they hope to resume soon.

He also reported a successful leather craft module the inmates were able to develop a skill in the manufacturing of sandal and shoes and other leather products which are often for sale for visitors and family members.

A wood craft module was also completed and the prisoners were able to learn the art of wood crafting. The project was arranged by the Youth Division and facilitated by Francis Richards.

Jean Jacques further announced that the Juvenile Justice Reform Program (JJRP) has reached out to the Dominica Prison Services to sponsor the facilitation of the woodcraft training module which they hope to commence in January 2021.