Statement by Ambassador Felix Gregoire

I would like to add my voice to those of the peace-loving Dominicans, who have called for PEACE in Dominica. Those of us who are old enough know that after each General Election and the dust settled, Dominicans took a break from politics, reconciled with opponents and went about with their daily lives in peace and tranquillity.
This noble tradition changed after the 2000 General Elections, and we now find ourselves starting the political campaign the day after the Elections. We have suffered for this socially, economically and spiritually. It is clear for all to see that the main culprits of the year-round campaign have not benefitted from it, and have remained in opposition since the year 2000.
All the Observer Missions have declared that the 2019 results represented the will of the people and that the elections were free and fair. So the Good Lord is now giving us a chance to return to the days of let bygones be bygones, and to look at the bigger picture which is the development of our beloved country. I urge all Dominicans to take advantage of this opportunity in the interest of all.
We have gone through a very divisive campaign which saw the introduction of violence at a level never seen before. As a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I apologize to Bishop Gabriel Malzaire, Cardinal Kelvin Felix and all Dominicans and visitors who suffered at the hands of the few protestors whom we know are being misled and misguided. We know that the misbehaviour and disobedience we experienced before the Elections are far from what we have come to expect from Dominicans, who are generally law-abiding, hospitable, kind and friendly. Therefore, I condemn the violent protests that we saw in our beloved country.
Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has invited the next leader of the Opposition to meet with him to discuss the future of our country. It is most fitting for the two leaders to speak on matters of mutual interest and national development. After the recovery from Hurricane Maria and the work that is required to make Dominica the first resilient country in the World, there is a great need for unity and peace. In that regard, I would like to ask a few questions:
- Are we going to use our God-given talents and energy to campaign for the next five years?
- Are we going to dig up everything we consider to be negative and present those to the international community?
- Are we going to allow unscrupulous foreigners to use us in furthering their selfish agenda, only to dump us when they have no further use for us?
- Are we going to continue to denigrate persons who happen to have a different opinion from us?
- Are we, those of us who have reached the age to be considered senior citizens, live the rest of our lives in anger?
- Are we going to continue to envy those we feel are making progress instead of using our God-given talents to improve ourselves?
- Are we going to be in denial for the next five years?
Dominicans, we have spoken in one way or another and now we have to work together towards the further development of our country.
And now I have said my piece, I expect the prophets of doom and gloom to launch their usual character assassination. But they must never forget that, just like them, I have a right to speak and that right can only be taken by the Almighty when he is ready.
MAY GOD BLESS US AND OUR BELOVED COUNTRY.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
We never hear from you on electoral reform after your chief skerrit dash way de report of de joint commission of OAS, CARICOM, Commonwealth now he coming back with his politics of setting up a commission for electoral reform.
You disgust me really.
Skerrit refused to address de issue before elections now he wants to come like a knight in shining banana leaves over de back of our chairman of the electoral commission.
Are you serious?
Didn’t you see our foreign Minister before de OAS?
You, de Francine and skerrit are a classy trio of hypocrites
Are you going to be on skerrit commission to look at electoral reform?
Skerrit running all you over……he switch his head and so called academics like you playing follow de leader
Did u all read the full articleb4 u comment? Read it more than once for you to get the gist of it. Look at my people. Sad but true. Where is the love that we once know? But more so sadly is the lack of respect and love for Jehovah. Who saying that the PM was anobody 20 years ago & now he is like a king. God raises up & put down. Once you see the PM keeps under God, pray as well I know that God will vindicate him. For a PM to be so under attack so, it means that he has stepped on the powers of darkness. Even so called people of God showing their true colours, asking for death for him. Be careful people what u do for the God is merciful & just but also one of wrath. Lord have mercy on us. Lord we are not even thankful for your mercy over us for hurricane Maria. We have forgotten how you saved us, helped us and also we forgot the 7 hours. We also forgot that Bahamas was 36 hours. Lord have mercy instead we have turned rebellious like the Israelites. Lord Mercy!
I agree with the sentiments expressed by Ambassador Gregoire.
I look forward to a day, as in England, when the day after the results are announced all is over till the next time.
I suggest we sort out electoral reform and may the best party win knowing of course that all power comes from God.
So let all believers fast, ,turn from their carnal ways, pray so that the Lord God will hear and heal our land.
Ron Abraham.
Again Felix I say nice piece. Are u all going to remain bitter? all the points from 1 to 7 are comendable. Again are u all going to waste all you God given talents instead hating on the PM. Yes really that is all you do for five years over and over again. Whilst he is doing some work, you waste your times complaining, bitter, criticizing everything & everyone whom you think support the DLP. Even too hating those who speak words of wisdom to you. When one cannot take correction, they will never learn. When one is arrogant, u cannot even point out an error to the person in good faith. Mr Gregoire has said it all. Start thinking 4 yourselves & not led astray by lies, slander, gossip, doctored made up videos. Soon so soon it is 5 years again & u cannot show anything u have done except criticism, negative etc so u resort to propaganda, lies, rumours etc. HEY there is a greater being who gave us life. Fear God for who he is; beginning of wisdom. Wisen up. Stop being bitter.
Felix Gregoire is another example of the problem. The OECS ambassador. Cronyism at its finest.
They all coming out of their rat holes again and try to fool us. When are you gonna ask Dr. Skerrit some questions, i. e. when is he likely to account for missing state funds, when is he making a statement regarding the sale of diplomatic passports, when is he likely to show us the MOU with China …
Felix…stop it with this Dr. Skerrit nonsense. I have no issues with you supporting the party that provides for you. However, when I see people go on their knees to show reverence to Skerrit, I find that action quite humiliating. At this point in your life you need not bow down to anyone. Enough of this bogus Dr. foolishness.
Did Felix ever say that he was bowing to the PM? I read and I never saw this. Stop misleading people with all you foolish remarks.
Sir, just hit the nail on the head.
Since Lennox Linton was handed the Leader of the opposition party, politics in Dominica has become a WAR ZONE.
Hatred, anger, jealousy, disobedience, lies, mischief, ignorance, arrogance, violence, just name it. Theses are the qualities of this tyrant.
No good example to the human race Not even the animals would accept such in their kingdom.
sing for your supper. AH!!
Felix, you are an opportunist and always were just following the wind wherever it blows in your favour. I can not have respect for you, that does not bother you of course as long as your ample belly is filled. Why you all keep hitting the opposition when you won so convincingly. What are you scared off. Respect other peoples opinion Felix but no, you must do Skerris bidding to confirm you loyalty to an ogre.
And now I have said my piece, I expect the prophets of doom and gloom to launch their usual character assassination. But they must never forget that, just like them, I have a right to speak and that right can only be taken by the Almighty when he is ready.
You should leave that out though. Before they speak you showed your prejudice there and that is not a way to bring sides together which is what you calling for. Everyone gonna feel just like you said and we will get nowhere. You started by accusing one party and dont you think they are going to get defensive. So it is ok to disregard all the mis use of state funds and move on like it never happened? I think you could have done a better job at trying to call for peace and unity and no you are a good man with a different view so no need to assassinate your character. You peace above not helpful in my opinion.