Statement by Bishop Malzaire on Carnival and observance of Lent 2021

As we follow the happenings around the world regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous evolution, we remain conscious of the rapidly increasing number of its victims in our sister islands and its presence on our shores.
In that regard, during the observance of Carnival, albeit with a difference this year, we need to remain vigilant by exercising every discipline recommended by the Church, the State, Regional and International Health organizations, to curtail the spread of the virus. The last thing our country needs right now is a return to lockdown.
Carnival is usually a time of great celebration with parties, shows, street jump up with large gatherings. The necessary move away from this norm, may cause a certain level of temptation to let down our guard from the COVID-19 protocols, naively thinking that ‘there is no COVID in Dominica.’ With this in mind I strongly urge you to:
Persevere in vigilance; exercise self control and a spirit of obedience during these times of great vulnerability to this pandemic;
Revisit and familiarize yourselves with the protocols as directed by civic authorities and the Diocese of Roseau; and
Follow with diligence all of the current protocols and directives.
Carnival & Observance of Lent 2021
The end of carnival celebration serves as an entry into the Lenten Season; those 40 days set aside by the Church for reflecting, fasting, praying and doing works of charity, in preparation for the glorious celebration of Easter.
During this time of crisis and uncertainty, it is imperative that, as a Christian community, that we remain united in unceasing prayer with and for each other. In that regard: –
a. I invite you to spend some time before the Blessed Sacrament in prayer for the Church and the Nation as we work together towards combating the deadly COVID-19.
b. I encourage families to stay united in prayer e.g. the recitation of the Holy Rosary, engaging in the spiritual reading of the Bible (Lectio Divina), the Divine Office, meditation, family novenas, etc.
c. More than ever before, we must be mindful of the need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. Let us remember those who have contracted the virus and those who have succumbed to its mortal effects. May their souls rest in
peace!
Be assured of my prayers for the Nation during this Carnival Season. May God bless all of you and keep you safe as you observe with prudence this Carnival Season and approach the Season of Lent.
4 Comments
Boy Malzaire come out there eh. We was in lent most of last year. The people want to vive!
Your Lordship I think you are a weasel. Preaching like that but nothing we hear about the supposed airport in Wesley that will be affecting your church there.Perhaps you make a deal with government and developers there already. You can tell us to behave but our government must do even more so but no, not a word of criticism from you for him. How so.
“we need to remain vigilant by exercising every discipline recommended by the Church, the State, Regional and International Health organizations, to curtail the spread of the virus. ”
Shut up Malzaire, your church has absolutely no say! Your religion is not a Scientific nor Medical Institution; the State and your claimed Regional crap you talking about does not have any medical nor scientific resolve.
Your regional institutions are dependent on the International medical institutions such as the WHO, and the American CDC; the rest of the world follows their protocol!
Shut up Dominica government does not have a dime to buy vaccines from a reputable source, for all you know that given to Roosevelt might do more harm than good.
You see papa China has not budged?
Now that is food for thought! India has given seventy thousand doses that means the population of Dominica is indeed thirty thousand people as I stated many times: Remember each person gets vaccinated twice; 70000/2 = 35:
So, whereas Roosevelt has given away 5000 doses to Antigua that means 70000 – 5000 = 65,000; so how many people will not get vaccinated; be reminded Roosevelt boast that there is going to be the largest vaccination revolution in Dominica in modern history.
Where was Roosevelt Skerrit in the 1950’s when the British vaccination took place in Dominica against Polio, Small Pox and Chicken-pox?
Malzaire eat this; here is a count of the dead victims of COVID-19 of that amount almost five hundred has died in the United States!
To hell with you and yout lent, God don’t have anything do with it; it is orchestrated by the devil in hell!
