Statement by Bishop Malzaire on Carnival and observance of Lent 2021

As we follow the happenings around the world regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous evolution, we remain conscious of the rapidly increasing number of its victims in our sister islands and its presence on our shores.

In that regard, during the observance of Carnival, albeit with a difference this year, we need to remain vigilant by exercising every discipline recommended by the Church, the State, Regional and International Health organizations, to curtail the spread of the virus. The last thing our country needs right now is a return to lockdown.

Carnival is usually a time of great celebration with parties, shows, street jump up with large gatherings. The necessary move away from this norm, may cause a certain level of temptation to let down our guard from the COVID-19 protocols, naively thinking that ‘there is no COVID in Dominica.’ With this in mind I strongly urge you to:

 Persevere in vigilance; exercise self control and a spirit of obedience during these times of great vulnerability to this pandemic;

 Revisit and familiarize yourselves with the protocols as directed by civic authorities and the Diocese of Roseau; and

 Follow with diligence all of the current protocols and directives.

Carnival & Observance of Lent 2021

The end of carnival celebration serves as an entry into the Lenten Season; those 40 days set aside by the Church for reflecting, fasting, praying and doing works of charity, in preparation for the glorious celebration of Easter.

During this time of crisis and uncertainty, it is imperative that, as a Christian community, that we remain united in unceasing prayer with and for each other. In that regard: –

a. I invite you to spend some time before the Blessed Sacrament in prayer for the Church and the Nation as we work together towards combating the deadly COVID-19.

b. I encourage families to stay united in prayer e.g. the recitation of the Holy Rosary, engaging in the spiritual reading of the Bible (Lectio Divina), the Divine Office, meditation, family novenas, etc.

c. More than ever before, we must be mindful of the need to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. Let us remember those who have contracted the virus and those who have succumbed to its mortal effects. May their souls rest in

peace!

Be assured of my prayers for the Nation during this Carnival Season. May God bless all of you and keep you safe as you observe with prudence this Carnival Season and approach the Season of Lent.