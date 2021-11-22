Statement from Electoral Office on Grand Bay by-election

In an effort to keep electors and election workers safe prior to and during polling day for the by-election to elect a representative of the House of Assembly for the Grand Bay Constituency on Thursday November 25, 2021, the following COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at all polling stations.

• All polling stations will be sanitized before polling day;

• Arrangements have been made for all poll workers to take the rapid antigen test five (5) days before the poll.

• Electors will be required to wear face masks covering their mouth and nose;

• Electors will be required to observe the six feet physical distance;

• Electors will be required to sanitize their hands before entry into the polling

station and before dipping their thumb in the indelible ink;

• Electors will use sanitized pencils provided to mark their ballots and deposit them in a separate bin. All pencils and the voting booths will be sanitized after every five (5) voters;

• All poll workers, including Police Officers, will be supplied with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment; and

• Candidate’s agents will be required to wear face masks covering their mouth and nose and maintain the six feet physical distance once inside the polling stations.

These protocols have been recommended by the Environmental Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment and approved by the Electoral Commission.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m and close at 5:00 p.m. on polling day.