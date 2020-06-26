Statement from the family of the late Mikey Bruney

The family is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support from persons in all walks of life, which we have received during the past 48 hours. People have been making phone calls, messaging on social media and taking to the radio airwaves to express their condolence on hearing of Mikey’s passing. These have been a great source of comfort to us in this difficult time, coming so soon after the passing of another brother, Reggie.

While we mourn his loss, we thank God for the gift of Mikey’s life on earth. The family is indeed proud of his achievements and the contribution he made to society. The fact that he was able to touch so many lives in a positive manner speaks volumes about the kind of person he was. So many stories have been told about how he made a difference in people’s lives or brought a smile and made someone’s day. What is amazing is that he was able to accomplish all these things while for the most part staying out of the public view.

We pray God’s blessings upon all those who rallied around Mikey and lifted his spirits during the trying final days before he moved on from this life to the next.

At this time, funeral arrangements are being put in place and details will be announced as soon as they have been finalised.