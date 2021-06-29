Statement from Senior Meteorological Officer (Ag), Dominica Meteorological Service, on approaching weather system

A broad area of low pressure associated with a strong tropical wave is located over the Central Tropical Atlantic Ocean.

This system presently has a low chance of development. However, some slow development is possible

through the end of the week while this system moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at about 20 mph and is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday into Thursday.

An increase in cloudiness with showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected across Dominica with the passage of this system.

Residents in Dominica are advised to be on alert and to monitor the progress of this system.

Additional updates will be provided on this weather system.

Remember, we are in the hurricane season.