Statement regarding National Panel Discussion on electoral process

The Electoral Office of Dominica is pleased to present a National Panel Discussion tomorrow May 22nd 2019 at the Goodwill Parish Hall from 6pm, entitled The Electoral Process: The Way Forward, in collaboration with the Dominica State College and the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

We believe there is a need to soberly discuss the issues surrounding the Electoral Process with a view towards public education, and these discussions ought to be held by those charged with shaping our legislation. It is with this aim that we created this Panel Discussion and invited two Government parliamentarians and two opposition parliamentarians. These discussions will take place in the presence of persons from groups, NGOs and other organizations from a wide cross section of Dominica who we have invited to participate as audience members and pose questions to the panel.

We are encouraging all persons to lay down, for a moment, any entrenched positions and openly, freely listen and on the basis of that, participate in the discourse via the radio, television and social media. This process is too important to be examined with bias and we want to encourage doing so in an open forum that values the exchange of ideas on this issue.

And the Electoral Office of Dominica is proud to partner with our institutions of higher learning, the Dominica State College and the University of the West Indies Open Campus, to present just that.

We remain hopeful that representatives from both sides of parliament, as have been invited, will join the Chairman of the Electoral Commission in these important discussions.