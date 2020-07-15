UPDATE: Statue of slave trader replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter activist

A figure of a Black Lives Matter protester has appeared on the plinth previously occupied by the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
A sculpture of protester Jen Reid was erected early on Wednesday in Bristol city centre where the Colston statue was pulled down last month.
Ms Reid had been photographed standing on the empty plinth after the Colston statue was toppled during the march.
Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue did not have permission to be installed.
Artist Marc Quinn said the black resin statue, called A Surge of Power, was meant to be a temporary installation to continue the conversation about racism.
He said he was inspired to create it after seeing an image of Ms Reid standing on the plinth with her fist raised during the Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June.
Mr Quinn then contacted Ms Reid through social media and they worked together on the statue, which was erected shortly before 04:30 BST.
The statue has since been removed by city authorities and is being stored in a museum along with placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.
UPDATE: the new statue has been removed by the authorities.
And was subsequently taken down as the people responsible for the new statue did not follow the procedures for erecting such in a public place. The statue was removed and stored at a museum for safe keeping until the artist/responsible party comes to collect the piece of art. – Saw this in the news. the Mayor of the town who ordered this to take place is also black.
The best outcome would be for the City of Bristol to now commission a sculpture for the vacant plinth on the same “Surge of Power” theme.
As the artist stated: the black resin statue was meant to be a temporary installation to continue the conversation about racism. What is now needed is a permanent statement.
Bronze would be the material of choice and sculpted rather than copied from a computer scan. Also, such a statue needs to be modelled one third larger than life as otherwise it appears diminutive when viewed from ground level.
Mr. Burnette, i believe you yourself would be able to do a lovely piece. On a local note i would love to see you do a tall bronzed Kalinago warrior chief ( maybe with a Sisserou perched upon his shoulder or forearm) erected at the roundabout in the interior. Your talents can add great value to our natural beauty.
Thank you, I would welcome the opportunity to create such a sculpture. Some years ago the Kalinago Chief and his council came to me with a similar idea.
In the meantime, the “Bathing Figure” which I created with the same site in mind goes a-begging. The sculpture is a reminder the days when we all bathed in the rivers. The figure holds aloft a calabash shell from which flows a continual stream of water.
All who have seen her suggest that she should have pride and place on the Bay Front instead of the pile of stones. Dare we follow Bristol’s lead and sneak her down there one night!
the statue was placed there illegally so its going to get removed. its also a racist statue because she is posing with a racist salute
And like I did say it was removed by the Bristol city council straight away
the Black Power fist isnt anti-any other race. It stands for black solidarity, unity and protection of black people. Its not about SUPREMECY. Saying black power dosnt antequate to when nazi’s and white supremists say white power under their white robes and swaztikas. Its standing up against the terror that has been inflicted upon black people for centuries. Only a coon or not so SELF educated person might think that the fist is a racist salute. Its the same reason why Jesse Owens and other black olympians in Germany used the same salute in 1968 Olympics. Come on man. This is what Wikipedia has to say about the raised fist; “The raised fist, or the clenched fist, is a symbol of solidarity and support. It is also used as a salute to express unity, strength, defiance, or resistance.”
its anti white. learn ur history and learn it properly son
The black panther movement wasnt about killing whites. It was about protecting blacks. Ive learned enough to know that. History itself has been distorted by those who dont understand what they have learned, son. If you think it is, you are just as wise as an uncle tom. If it was an anti white gesture, why are whites standing with blacks in the streets with their fists in the air?
No it’s not. Even whites and others use it to also mean victory. Your nazi salute is never used for victory. As someone said earlier ‘only a coon’ or a racist could agree with your trend of thought. Wake up!
Only small-minded and people who are uneducated about their own history utter such inaccurate comments. There is so much to know but some of our people like their comfort zones and will not stand in unison to rock the boat. They prefer to keep their heads down in the bible and their eyes up in the sky waiting for a white saviour who will NEVER return to save them.
UNAPOLOGETIC
Racist salute???? The statue is racist because of a black fist raised???
Art in general and sculpture in particular, quite rightly has a role in social commentary. At times it may be perceived as controversial, but therein lies its value.
As a sculptor I might add that the techniques and materials used by Marc Quinn are far removed from those handed down through the centuries. However, to make the statement in record time I accept that it was the only way possible.
Love it! The power of strong black women!! The movement must now demand that it stays permanently or else
I cannot understand four black 🖤 idiots gave thumb down to the above comments something is definitely wrong with us black people omg if there is one!!
Don’t be so surprised. Keep in mind there are also white folks, plants and coons trolling.