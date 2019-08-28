‘Still Waters’ art exhibition opens at Old Mill Cultural Centre

Mixed Media Artist, Carla Armour, opened her exhibition called ‘Still Waters’ at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Monday, August 26th, 2019.

In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Armour said this exhibition was inspired by Hurricane Maria, Tropical Storm Erika and the environmental crisis which is occurring worldwide.

“My exhibition this week is called ‘Still Waters’ and it is inspired really from Hurricane Maria, Tropical Storm Erika but not only that, from the issues that are happening around the world with our environmental crisis and just looking at ways, every day of your life, how you affect the world around you,” she said.

“The centerpiece has an old fishing boat that was damaged in Hurricane Maria and it is on a canvas that came off my roof. Above it, are floating but hanging out of the water, fish made out of offcuts of wood from rebuilding people’s houses and core boards and these are painted in the flags of Dominica, “Armour revealed.” Another part of that piece is “Throwing Shadows” that was inspired by me painting on my veranda when I had nowhere else to paint and I got shadows being thrown unto my canvas.”

She said this piece has gone out to other shows in the United States.

Armour further stated that the paintings around the centerpiece on the main floor talk about the ancestral chants which are coming from the adinkras symbol and the Kalinago symbols. The paintings upstairs are more processed pieces which she used as a way to put her emotions down unto the surface and used the paint as therapy.

Armour, who is also a well being coach went on to advise Dominicans to make positive changes to the way they live in order to have a greater impact on the lives of people around them and the environment.

“As the saying goes still waters run deep…so take some time to physically benefit our surface and see how we are impacting our environment, take some time to look deeper into the surface of your colleges, your friends, your family because sometimes they are smiling but honestly there may be a lot of issues there. Take some time for yourself as well…sometimes you just need a break too and be able to process things.”

Armour said today, Wednesday, August 26th that people are being invited to share their experiences from the exhibition by writing and drawing and on Friday, August 30th she will be collecting their poems, drawings, and mementos to make a big collection called ‘Collecting Receipts’ which will be added alongside her art.

The exhibition will last until Monday, September 2nd, 2019.