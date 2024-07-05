Storm prep underway, country more committed to environmental cause than ever, says PM

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that in the upcoming weeks, his government will organize nation-wide cleanups to clear drainage gutters in preparation for a storm.

He made the announcement during his address to the nation on Thursday night.

As we face the forthcoming Hurricane season, let us prepare and cooperate now by strengthening our roofs and clearing the drainage paths,” he said. “In the coming weeks, we will be organizing nation-wide cleanups to clean up our drainage gutters to make sure that we are prepared for a storm.”

He continued, “I have asked Parliamentarians to check up on seniors and the vulnerable, make sure they have their contact information shared in case they need help.”

According to Skerrit, he will remain dedicated to the mission he began following the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“We all saw the videos and photos from Beryl and we all remember the trauma of Maria,” he noted. “I remain as dedicated as ever to the mission I began in 2017 after the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria.”

He said Dominica is now more committed than ever to leading the charge on environmental awareness.

“Since Hurricane Maria, we have spearheaded the adoption of innovative solutions to adapt to the changing climate, including improved agricultural practices, coastal protection measures, and green energy initiatives.”

He added that the country will continue to set and pursue ambitious targets for renewable energy adoption leading to cleaner and more sustainable energy systems.

Additionally, he pointed out that the government aims to advance its understanding of climate systems and develop new strategies for mitigation and adaptation.

“As a government, we will advocate for greater public awareness and activism among our youth,” Skerrit stated. “Our young people must take greater ownership of their futures in a world increasingly hostile to their collective well-being.”

He added, “Now is the time for our youth to demand stronger climate action and hold the developed countries accountable.”

Skerrit went on to state that now is not the time for division, but a time for everyone to come together.

“Indeed we are facing a crisis, not of our own making. Now is not the time for division,” he encouraged. “Now is a time to come together and prepare and now is the time for us to look at our priorities and realize that in this changing world, we are better together than we are apart.”