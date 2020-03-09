Strength and integrity of Kalinago women highlighted

The strength and integrity of Kalinago women took centre stage during International Women’s Day celebrations this year in Dominica.

Minister of Kalinago Affairs, Cozier Fredrick, said at an Indigenous Women’s Round Table Breakfast Discussion held in the Kalinago Territory on Sunda, said Dominica’s ingenious Women has played a significant role in civilization and development of the country.

The discussion was held at y.

Cozier said although many have argued overtime that there seems to be a division between men and women, he stands against this notion.

He remarked that based on historical records such as enslavement, women were just as important within that period as men.

“When we hear stories of men standing up and rebelling against the society at the time when they fought against an oppressive system, women were an integral part of that movement,” he noted

He said Kalinago people have never been victims of discrimination and although their contributions may have been discounted, they are still there.

“If we speak about Kalinago influence, we have to look beyond those subtle and small aspects of discrimination and look at the positive impact of indigenous people…we have to move away from crying and being meek…to highlighting the contributions of Kalinago.”

The minister pointed out that Kalinago women are engaged in major roles in society such as school principals and leaders of health districts, among many others.

He said Dominicans who now discriminate against women are not representative of Dominica’s heritage.