Strike action in Guadeloupe continues amidst ongoing discussions with French authorities

The situation in Guadeloupe is still tense, with more vehicles on the road and businesses timidly reopening and remaining open for longer hours, after the strike action which started on November 15, against mandatory vaccination and health pass, continues.

The trade unions and the governing Councils, after 2 days of discussions have put together a list of concerns affecting the Guadeloupean population to begin discussions on Monday December 6.

The unions are also demanding an inter-ministerial delegation from Paris at the negotiating table contrary to the proclamation of the Minister for Overseas Departments, Sébastien Lecornue that most of the concerns brought up by the Unions are the duties and responsibilities of the Regional and Departmental Councils. The unions, on the other hand, contend that the State has the responsibility towards the overseas departments to the same extent that it deals with other Departments on mainland France.

The Unions have called on their supporters to remain mobilized because, according to them, the battle is not over.

“If we are not getting satisfaction to our demands, we will have no choice but to intensify our blockages,” Elie Domota, Spokesman for the largest trade union on the Island, Union Générale des Travailleurs de Guadeloupe (UGTG), said while addressing supporters after a meeting with the Elected officials on Thursday December 2.

Meanwhile, with the exception of the La Boucan bridge leading to the Northern part of Basseterre, and the Perrain, Abymes roundabout leading to the North East of Grand Terre, traffic was restored Friday, on all the other highways, including the highway from Pointe-a-Pitre to Basseterre. There have been no reports of looting for the past week.

The 6 pm to 5 am curfew was extended for the third time to Tuesday December 7, with the exception of five Communes that were not impacted by the protest action.

France last week, postponed implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health workers in Martinique and Guadeloupe after the measure spurred widespread protests on the French territories in which police officers were injured and journalists attacked.