Support for NEP and elderly will continue says PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the government will continue to provide support to the National Employment Programme (NEP) and the elderly on the island.

He was delivering remarks at a handing over ceremony of keys to new homes for 60 families in Delices on Thursday.

“Every month we continue to provide in excess of $800,000 that goes towards the payment of the allowances to people 70 [years] and over,” he said. “That’s what it costs us every month.”

According to the Prime Minister, as it relates to the NEP, in any circumstance like this where a country’s income or revenue is diminished, it will start making cuts.

“And it will start making cuts to things it doesn’t have a legal obligation to provide, and so under any other country or government the National Employment Programme would have come to a crashing halt,” he stated. “But the government recognizes how important the NEP is to so many families across Dominica. That is the source of income for so many families to provide for their children.”

The Prime Minister revealed that it cost the government every month $3.6 million to sustain the NEP.

Meantime, the parliamentary representative for the La Plaine Constituency, Kent Edwards, reminded the residents of Delices of the significance of the houses that they had received, pointing out that it was they were “indeed the best gift.”

“Many people will live their lives and will never be able to own a home, so those of us who have a home are very lucky and I am saying to you in Delices today, that you are a very lucky bunch.

He said everyone could not receive at the same time but, “your turn will come.”