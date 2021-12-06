Surviving Storms: Loubiere stories

To mark the end of the 2021 Hurricane Season and the conclusion of the recent COP26 talks Surviving Storms | CCC project has released a series of short films documenting life in Dominica 4 years on from Maria.
In March and April 2021 Student Interns from Create Caribbean Institute at The Dominica State College participated in a series of research methods workships and then conducted a series of interviews with residents of Loubiere, a village in south west Dominica that was deeply affected by hurricane Maria (2017).
The young interviewees (also Maria-survivors) asked residents of various ages questions about earlier storms (like Hurricane David and Erika), asked how the interviewees lives, livelihoods and community have been affected by storms, asked what recovery/healing might mean for their community, and asked about their hopes for the future.
In the interviews one may will witness painful memories, tears, laughter, frustrations, learning and optimism, amongst other emotions. As the Caribbean breathes a deep sigh of relief at the end of the 2021 season, we may reflect on we have learned from past storms as we face the future of our warming planet and storms to come.
Below is a video playlist of the interviews.
A big thank you to our interviewees:
Rhoda
Jeff
Cyril
Suzanne
Priscilla
Al Massarie
Scratchie
Cyril
Oggy
Our Interns (interviewers, film & sound):
Mia Bruno
Gibran Esprit
Tahj Pollock
Jahres Peter
Kaila-Ann Guiste
Rennick Stevens
Production team:
Sam Sweeting
Aimee Billingsley
Dr Adom Philogene Heron
Dominica Story Project Team:
Dr Annabel Wilson
Gabriel Abraham
Yuanne Stowe
Dr Schuyler Esprit
Sherwin George of Anthurium Taxi
Please follow, like, subscribe & share:
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.