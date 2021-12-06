Surviving Storms: Loubiere stories

Surviving Storms Project media release - Monday, December 6th, 2021 at 9:55 AM
To mark the end of the 2021 Hurricane Season and the conclusion of the recent COP26 talks  Surviving Storms | CCC project has released a series of short films documenting life in Dominica 4 years on from Maria.

In March and April 2021 Student Interns from Create Caribbean Institute at The Dominica State College participated in a series of research methods workships and then conducted a series of interviews with residents of Loubiere, a village in south west Dominica that was deeply affected by hurricane Maria (2017).

The young interviewees (also Maria-survivors) asked residents of various ages questions about earlier storms (like Hurricane David and Erika), asked how the interviewees lives, livelihoods and community have been affected by storms, asked what recovery/healing might mean for their community, and asked about their hopes for the future.

In the interviews one may will witness painful memories, tears, laughter, frustrations, learning and optimism, amongst other emotions. As the Caribbean breathes a deep sigh of relief at the end of the 2021 season, we may reflect on we have learned from past storms as we face the future of our warming planet and storms to come.

Below is a video playlist of the interviews.

 

A big thank you to our interviewees:

Rhoda

Jeff

Cyril

Suzanne

Priscilla

Al Massarie

Scratchie

Cyril

Oggy

 

Our Interns (interviewers, film & sound):

Mia Bruno

Gibran Esprit

Tahj Pollock

Jahres Peter

Kaila-Ann Guiste

Rennick Stevens

 

Production team:

Sam Sweeting

Aimee Billingsley

Dr Adom Philogene Heron

 

Dominica Story Project Team:

Dr Annabel Wilson

Gabriel Abraham

Yuanne Stowe

Dr Schuyler Esprit

Sherwin George of Anthurium Taxi

 

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

