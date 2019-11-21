Suspended NYC president says he will not step down

In defiance of his suspension as the National Youth Council President, Paul Baron has said that he will not step down.

The NYCD said in a statement that on October 15th, 2019 Baron was warned that he should refrain from any action that constitutes him representing the NYCD as President until its next General Assembly which is due to be held in April next year.

However, according to the NYCD, Baron ignored their request and he was subsequently suspended as President because of his involvement in political activities which are deemed unacceptable in his position.

But in response, Baron said he is not intimidated by “individuals who rather seek to feast” on his demise than building people up.

He said his suspension came because he endorsed “a certain individual whom I deeply admire and look up to as a role model”.

Baron is referring to his endorsement of Dominica Labour Party Candidate for the Salybia constituency, Cozier Frederick.

He said his statements were misconstrued by the media and it created a frenzy where the Chief Youth Development Officer and a certain Freedom Party politician (Jeff Bellot) called for his resignation.

He explained, in his release, that even after asking for forgiveness from his executives and Dominica’s youth, there has been a persistent effort by individuals to incriminate him by stirring up the executive board, pushing for his suspension.

“They had no grounds on which to do so, as the constitution gives me the inalienable right to affiliation. I must remind the general public that I am the legitimate and legally elected president until such time that a general assembly is held, which is constitutionally due in April of 2020,” Baron said.

Baron said he is “grossly disappointed in the actions of those persons who should be leading Dominica’s youth, adding that their actions to destabilize the National Youth Council for their own political gains is shameful.”

Baron is accused of violating the NYCD constitution, based on Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution which addresses the issue of political expression and affiliation by Executive members.

This section acknowledges that an Executive member is free to have his/her independent political affiliation and to attend any political gathering.

However, it also clearly states, “No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC.”

The beleaguered Baron maintains that this particular by-law is only applicable to the Standing committees of the National Youth Council.

He said he is not on any Standing Committee, neither are there any functional standing committees; so, the basis on the suspension of the duly elected President is “unconstitutional, null and void.”

On Tuesday, 19th November 2019, Baron spoke against a protest in Roseau organized by United Workers Party supporters.

He explained that the protest affected young people and that was his sole reason for speaking about the matter on DBS Radio.

“Again, because of these statements, I am being perceived of doing something wrong,” he stated.

Baron said he has only used his position to drive development for the benefit of young people in Dominica.

“I continue to form strategic partnerships with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Dominica’s youth have a voice,” he added

Meantime former NYCD Executive member, Jeff Bellot, the man who first called publicly for the resignation of Baron is commending members of the NYCD Executive for their decision to the NYC president. He has also called on Baron to apologize to the NYCD executive, other NYCD members and the youth in general, “for violating the Council’s constitution.”

“And finally, Bellot said, “we can put this behind our back and the National Youth Council can go on [with] its business and try to do what is most important: what it was put there to do which is to take care of helping young people in this country,” Bellot remarked.