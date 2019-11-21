Suspended NYC president says he will not step down

In defiance of his suspension as the National Youth Council President, Paul Baron has said that he will not step down.
The NYCD said in a statement that on October 15th, 2019 Baron was warned that he should refrain from any action that constitutes him representing the NYCD as President until its next General Assembly which is due to be held in April next year.
However, according to the NYCD, Baron ignored their request and he was subsequently suspended as President because of his involvement in political activities which are deemed unacceptable in his position.
But in response, Baron said he is not intimidated by “individuals who rather seek to feast” on his demise than building people up.
He said his suspension came because he endorsed “a certain individual whom I deeply admire and look up to as a role model”.
Baron is referring to his endorsement of Dominica Labour Party Candidate for the Salybia constituency, Cozier Frederick.
He said his statements were misconstrued by the media and it created a frenzy where the Chief Youth Development Officer and a certain Freedom Party politician (Jeff Bellot) called for his resignation.
He explained, in his release, that even after asking for forgiveness from his executives and Dominica’s youth, there has been a persistent effort by individuals to incriminate him by stirring up the executive board, pushing for his suspension.
“They had no grounds on which to do so, as the constitution gives me the inalienable right to affiliation. I must remind the general public that I am the legitimate and legally elected president until such time that a general assembly is held, which is constitutionally due in April of 2020,” Baron said.
Baron said he is “grossly disappointed in the actions of those persons who should be leading Dominica’s youth, adding that their actions to destabilize the National Youth Council for their own political gains is shameful.”
Baron is accused of violating the NYCD constitution, based on Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution which addresses the issue of political expression and affiliation by Executive members.
This section acknowledges that an Executive member is free to have his/her independent political affiliation and to attend any political gathering.
However, it also clearly states, “No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC.”
The beleaguered Baron maintains that this particular by-law is only applicable to the Standing committees of the National Youth Council.
He said he is not on any Standing Committee, neither are there any functional standing committees; so, the basis on the suspension of the duly elected President is “unconstitutional, null and void.”
On Tuesday, 19th November 2019, Baron spoke against a protest in Roseau organized by United Workers Party supporters.
He explained that the protest affected young people and that was his sole reason for speaking about the matter on DBS Radio.
“Again, because of these statements, I am being perceived of doing something wrong,” he stated.
Baron said he has only used his position to drive development for the benefit of young people in Dominica.
“I continue to form strategic partnerships with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that Dominica’s youth have a voice,” he added
Meantime former NYCD Executive member, Jeff Bellot, the man who first called publicly for the resignation of Baron is commending members of the NYCD Executive for their decision to the NYC president. He has also called on Baron to apologize to the NYCD executive, other NYCD members and the youth in general, “for violating the Council’s constitution.”
“And finally, Bellot said, “we can put this behind our back and the National Youth Council can go on [with] its business and try to do what is most important: what it was put there to do which is to take care of helping young people in this country,” Bellot remarked.
26 Comments
To the blogger Scott’s Head and family I Jeff Bellot know’s exactly who you are and you should know very well I stand for what is right and not once ever supported the UWP nor appear on their political platform.
What is wrong is wrong
And for the record I did not asked Sam Martin for any favor in getting me duty free for my personal goods.
The fact is I ,secured over 40,000 garbage bins for residents in Dominica from a local Community I am part of in the USA and contacted Sam Martin to see how we could get them to Dominica to help eliminate the garbage problem we have in Ponite Mitchel, Soufriere, Scott’s Head Gallion and Dominica by extension. I also tried to work with him when I secured many books for the Soufriere primary School and he refused to work with me on those projects simply because he was worried about the good I am doing for my Constituency
I am the one who refused to run for the DLP after Frederick Baron was Parl Rep.
Tell Jeff Bellot, he is a Resident of Wisconsin and a USA resident. The Young people has the say. He is a grandfather, therefore he should not be involved in the youth council affairs.
As the law mandates for prisoners rehabilitation, he calls Q continually complaining about prisoners clearing and cleaning around Roseau. Anytime Jeff Bellot is in Dominica he must have a target 🎯 Jeff why do you think your are untouchable. Your business trips to Dominica are they really business, where in Dominica do you have the business? Your fraudulent behavior is very disgusting.
more rotten teeth. Val i need a prescription.
There seems to be a disconnect in terms of who that particular section refers to. The best course of action in a situation like this is to reference the NYCD’s constitution and confirm whether or not it applies to Mr. Paul at all, then proceed from there. From this clarification in the event that it does refer to him, as a man of morale, he should accept that he has violated the group’s wishes and willingly step down.
Why is it that those supporting the one-man corrupt rogue regime has dictatorial tendencies, don’t uphold constitution, are lawless and like getting involved in illegalities Why are they so power hungry
Power really sweet!
If is people we want to serve why do we find it so difficult to step down when these people say they are tired with us?
Spoken like a true labourite ‘No law, no constitution can make me step down’. Follow your leader my boy. It working for him so far.
Paul, Paul, Paul Paullllllllll, young man stop forming the fool n please accept that you have been voted out. You are making an idiot of yourself. Whoever giving you advise is worst than you cause is just stupidnesss n choas. You so out of place n rude talking bout protest affecting youths, when it’s clear that you are Skeeritt Lil papyshow…
Paul listen brethren, you have lost your way n forgotten where you came from….. Your stubbornness has not departed from you.. Poor you garcon, wannnna impose yourself on people.
Is fame, money, n limelight you Lil labour clowns like…..
Lol this must be Skerrit 2.0
Consistent with the continuation of the defiance and disrespect of rules by these Labour party members and surrogates.
Partner, you are fired.
Try to help Skerrit in Vielle Case to see in he can win..
Lemme guess, “No law no constitution can make you step down “…smh
If Paul Baron is the future of leadership in Dominica nou Finni bat… what a waste of space in our Country.
Hahaha, you people are the best, but continue speaking so the world will see what you all are m.j made off.
Just recently you all were applauding school children for defining authority during youth parade now a young person seem to be standing up for himself and you are on his back.
Set of people with no medicine and principle.
I agree with the young man standing his ground. It is a clear indication of how anyone not identifying with the blue party will be victimized if we they ever get into power. I personally think it was wrong for the chief youth development officer to publicly chide the young man because he endorsed someone he admired. His endorsement was personal and not as an executive member of the NYCD. It is also hypocritical of the Chief Youth Development officer to engineer the ousting of this young man when he himself has his own preference of which party he wants to serve under as public servant and it is widely known which party or leader he admires.
@ So-called eagle-eyed; no one said that saul bar-on like the Youth Development Officer do not have their rights to support the political party of their choice, but as someone holding a particular office, they are not supposed to make public Political statements in favor of anyone according to the Constitution of the Organization they choose to uphold! Why do you fail to understand that One cannot have their cake and eat it! When one choose to put up themselves in those positions, certain rights of theirs are forfeited!!!
Typical, like his political master he doe not believe rules and laws apply to him. Young man, the NYCD is not supposed to be affiliated to any political party. if you want that, resign and get yourself a leading role in any of our political parties, no matter which one
,You causing division and members of the National Youth Council to leave that organisation.
If you did nothing wrong then why are you asking for forgiveness from the executive council Mr. Baron…….
Move on this not your property or position willed to you.
The youth are being well trained: “No law, No constitution,” seems to be playing out even among the youths!! Lord Help Us!!
Boss, for ur own good do what is right, go with a bang and don’t embarrass yourself.
This is quite common for the disciples of Skerrit and the diehards of the DLP. They believe their ties to the Misleader in Chief and his corrupt party give them the right to circumvent all rules and laws. How could a rogue, an unprincipled man be a role model of young impressionable children and young adults? Mr. Baron, take off your mask and jump in the political bull ring since your calling is politics.
Boss get your facts right. the people outside protesting are no UWP they are people who want implementation of the Report to the Electoral Commission of reform. A report from two reputable organisation that Dominica is part of. Organisation who are instituted to provide technical advise, guidance and direction to member states. So stop your rubbish
you are suspended
your attitude is not one that should be of a president of the NYC
just because of your defiance we in de public will refuse to take you seriously in any capacity at the National Youth Council.
any correspondence from you on de behalf of de NYC will be ignored
good riddance!!!!!!
These people do whatever they want. They copying their master.
Is so those labourites are, no regard for rules. Their PM said no law or constitution can stop him. I am not surprised.
Partner take your “bungle” and go! I see you like power just like your mentor Dr. Smell-E-Deek but the executive has spoken. You are SUSPENDED! And at the next election will be unceremoniously FIRED with a kick in the butt! BYE and good riddance!