Symbols allocated to three nominated candidates as Electoral Office prepares for Grand Bay by-election

The Electoral Office of Dominica has confirmed that three (3) candidates will contest the by-election carded for Thursday November 25, 2021 in Grand Bay and symbols have been allocated to those candidates.

Nomination Day was on the November 9, 2021.

The Electoral Office has informed electors in the Grand Bay constituency in a release that the three candidates have been duly nominated, “having completed Form 15 of the House of Assembly (Elections) Act and made their deposit of $500 dollars and were on November 10, 2021 allocated symbols in accordance with the Regulation 4 and the appendix of the House of Assembly (Elections) Act.

The release goes on to state that the names of the candidates will appear on the ballot in alphabetical order, by surname.

The candidates are Clarington Bacchus ANDREW, whose symbols is the tree, Julius GABRIEL, whose symbol is the bird and Vince HENDERSON, whose symbol is the shoe, as requested by the Dominica Labour Party.

According to the Electoral Office, “Regulation 4 dictates that the assigned symbol will appear opposite to the name of the candidate on the ballot paper. Symbols 1 to 9 can be assigned to political parties and the parties can indicate which of the candidates will be representing them during an election.”

The release adds that the remaining symbols, 10-16 in the appendix, can be allocated by the Chief Elections Officer to other candidates in the order that their names, excluding party candidates, appear on the ballot.

Both Gabriel and Andrew have announced that they will be contesting the by-election as independent candidates.

The Electoral Office has also announced some changes to locations of Polling Stations in the Grand Bay constituency.

Polling stations D02-7 and D02-5 will no longer be situated at private residences. D02-7 allowed voting for persons with surnames C-E and was formerly located at the home of James Henderson and D02-5 allowed voting for persons with surnames A-A and was located at the home of Melanie Henderson.

“Persons who voted at the two polling stations in the last general election will report to the Pierre Charles Secondary school on November 25 for voting,” the release states.

The Electoral Office advises that Covid-19 protocols, as approved by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, will be in effect at all polling stations within the constituency on election day.

“Election officials will be equipped with personal protective equipment and sanitization material. All electors will be required to adhere to the protocols in order to cast their ballot,” the release concludes..