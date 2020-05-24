Talk show host and friends strive ‘to be our brothers’ keeper’ by helping the needy and vulnerable

Radio hosts Peter Prosper and Conrad “Oprah” Shillingford in collaboration with Stephanie James, a Dominican who resides in New York, have taken a number of initiatives aimed at assisting the needy and most vulnerable citizens of Dominica during this COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Prosper stated that his radio show “Anything Goes” on Kairi FM provided the spark for the idea which he, Shillingford and James conceptualized.

He said the projects include the provision of tablets and other devices to students who are participating in online classes and the provision of food and clothing to the most vulnerable in various communities.

Prosper said the initiative to help students with their virtual classes was prompted after he received complaints that there are many students who have no access to electronic devices to enable them to participate. He said he recognized the strain that such a situation puts on parents.

Prosper said at the time of the interview that since the announcement soliciting donations was aired, two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500) and between 75 and 100 tablets had been pledged.

He said the devices will be distributed to children who are in need and according to him, students will be chosen through interviews conducted by a small committee headed by Elsa Proctor.

“ It’s overwhelming and emotional to see the way people have come forward to assist us. Our friends from the Diaspora, a lot of the listeners of the show are pledging cash and ordering devices and sending them down through ‘WeForward’ owned by Emile DePooter and ‘Freight Master’ owned by Robert Tonge, who have decided to ship them for free,” Prosper indicated.

He said that at the time of the interview, from the funds which had been received, tablets have already been given to three students who reside in Massacre, Portsmouth and Warner.

Regarding the feeding program, Prosper said a stipend is given to an influential person in a village where he/she with the help of others in the community, prepare a meal (lunch or dinner) for individuals who are in need.

The program began in Yampiece and according to Prosper, moved to Vieille Case, Calibishie, Wesley and La Plaine. He said they plan to continue this initiative even after the pandemic subsides.

“Besides, from the tablet and food program, it has been extended to clothing for the elderly and most vulnerable. A number of persons have already donated,” he stated. “I need a warehouse because of the amount of clothing we’ve gotten for the week and people are still saying we have more clothes to give.”

Essentials such as pampers and wipes were also given to assist citizens.

“We started to put smiles on peoples faces because so far, we have donated three wheelchairs and we have a few coming from the UK and New York,” the popular talk show host noted

Prosper asks people who are willing to donate to the programmes or to lend a helping hand, to contact him at 2257979.

And for those living abroad who wish to donate items, the address for the We Forward and Freight Master warehouse is:

3298 NE 11th Ave

Oakland Park

Florida

33334

#3053356369 or 9549094556