Team Unity takes 9 seats to win again in St. Kitts and Nevis general election

Dominica News Online - Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Dr. Timothy Harris head of the PLP, lead Team Unity to victory in St. Kitts national election.  Team unity is a coalition that consists of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) and the People’s action movement (PAM).

It only took a few hours after the polls closed to reveal that the Dr. Timothy Harris Lead Team Unity coalition had won the right to govern the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis for five more years.

Needless to say, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris and his “Dream Team” are overjoyed at the victory, which came late in the evening with (at the time) six out of the 11 constituencies.

Team Unity won a total of 9 constituencies as follows with Lindsay Grant (4), Shawn Richards (5), Timothy Harris (7), Mark Brantley (9) Eric Evelyn (10) Alexis Jeffers (11) Akilah Byron Nisbett (3), Jonel Powell (2) and Eugene Hamilton (8).

Labour won only 2 constituencies in that of Dr. Douglas in consitutency 6 and Ian Liburd in constituency 1.

 

 

Full results Sknvibes

