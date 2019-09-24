Teenage climate change activist tells world leaders, “we will never forgive you”

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg delivered a blistering speech at a United Nations Summit on climate change telling world leaders, “we will never forgive you” for what she said is their betrayal of young people through their inertia over the climate crisis.

US president, Donald Trump appears to have taken a swipe at the teenager, tweeting a video of an emotional Thunberg with an apparently sarcastic comment that she seems to be “very happy” and looking forward to a bright future.

Below is a video of Greta’s speech.