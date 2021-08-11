Ten arrests made in connection with weekend protest in Antigua

Ten people who participated in a protest against Covid-91 protocols in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday have been charged and Commissioner of Police, Dominican-Atlee Rodney says more could be arrested as investigations continue.

Rodney made the announcement on Monday morning during a brief police press conference.

A group calling themselves Freedom Fighters of Antigua and Barbuda organized Sunday’s protest which saw a major clash with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The Angry protesters fired back, using boulders and debris to block the streets in retaliation.

“I strongly believe that once the evidence presents itself that they continued to organize a march that was illegal, then they can be charged and I must add that even in the letter that we sent to them, we told them that Section 14 of the Public Order Act mentions it is an offence to take part in or lead an unorganized march and some persons can be arrested for that. So, once the evidence points to that I can assure you that some action will be taken,” Rodney told the media.

He added, “There are investigations going on right now and more persons are likely to be arrested and charged. We are analyzing some of the videos, some of the officers have provided their information and an investigative team has been put in place and more action will be taken against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if he believes law enforcement officials could have done anything differently at this weekend’s protest, Rodney said “No, we would not have done anything differently.”