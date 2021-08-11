Ten arrests made in connection with weekend protest in Antigua

Ten people who participated in a protest against Covid-91 protocols in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday have been charged and Commissioner of Police, Dominican-Atlee Rodney says more could be arrested as investigations continue.
Rodney made the announcement on Monday morning during a brief police press conference.
A group calling themselves Freedom Fighters of Antigua and Barbuda organized Sunday’s protest which saw a major clash with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. The Angry protesters fired back, using boulders and debris to block the streets in retaliation.
“I strongly believe that once the evidence presents itself that they continued to organize a march that was illegal, then they can be charged and I must add that even in the letter that we sent to them, we told them that Section 14 of the Public Order Act mentions it is an offence to take part in or lead an unorganized march and some persons can be arrested for that. So, once the evidence points to that I can assure you that some action will be taken,” Rodney told the media.
He added, “There are investigations going on right now and more persons are likely to be arrested and charged. We are analyzing some of the videos, some of the officers have provided their information and an investigative team has been put in place and more action will be taken against them,” he said.
Meanwhile, when asked if he believes law enforcement officials could have done anything differently at this weekend’s protest, Rodney said “No, we would not have done anything differently.”
Information obtained from the CIA FACT BOOK – this is what is credible and used to make decisions. Is this Accurate? Particularly Saudia Arabia being our main trading partner in exports and USA being our imports partner (how about lowering this figure.) The usual false data – the state departments false info on Dominica’s situation then and wanting it to be what it is today cornering COVID and demonstrating. (Becareful)
Lack of respect for Diplomatic Protocol why the intelligence community around the world should be panicking.
I will say it again the USA has its own issues – this is rolling over into the Caribbean region – people have to be smarter than this. National Security Crisis in the United States no one is saying a WORD.
All I will say is the Antigua Police Commissioner is a Dominican and based on his last name, I can assume he is from one of the Labor stronghold on the north of the island. So I wouldn’t expect anything different from a Corbett or Carbon or any of those corrupt labor commissioners.
How many arrests made by Antigua and Dominica re the alleged abduction of Mehun Choksi? I know the Antigua police had their investigation and as a result I would expect them to have the facts. Has anyone been arrested?
What is Covid-91?
You seem to know a little more than anyone else – help me understand is this the new variant?
Hope you were that astute when you went to school. You all are sick. Jump on all trivial stuff to pretend to be intelligent. Did you not get anything else from the article?
Garcon – You have no IDEA – If only you knew.
I have to show that I am vaccinated to get on campus. Show COVID-19 and also others MMR etc.
I cite DNO in my Political Science Class/Papers and I want them to have accurate info. When i say this I want DNO to be accurate as I am calling the CIA FACTBOOK out for inaccurate information on Dominica.
I am following this WAVE in the Caribbean and reading Tunisia and the ARAB SPRING for my project.
This is why the opposition would not want the Caribbean in tatters – see some of the countries after the uprisings what happened.
Here and check not only the import quantity do it later but check the information available – then you will see how astute I am and still is
Dont let people fool – 2017 data
https://www.cia.gov/the-world-factbook/static/afd74c4e5ea7e8f5806150446f5e62b3/DO-summary.pdf
Real and drastic change starts with arrests and imprisonment. Once the “Queen Bee” is arrested all the hive will break loose. It’s coming and it won’t be a pleasant day or days. If you dictators think you own an Island 🌴, Then you will have to present your certificate of title. The word “Minister” means to serve. Once you fail to serve you ought to get the L-out.
Antiguans and Vincentians have “Balls and Backbone”. Not even if the government had to announce they’re going to kill every first born child of every household …….Dominicans STILL would take to the streets. Mouth alone Dominicans have….!
Not even mouth some of them have… I haven’t come across a society like that in my entire live and believe me I travelled a lot.
While i do not condone protest without wearing a mask, in those times that we live in, what i have observed in some of our small islands even before the advent of Covid, is a move to stop protest by all means possible. This i call madness, and i can see the citizenry of our small islands defying that suppression of their rights with everything that they have.
One thing that these incompetent governments of the OECS are competent at is using the intellectually lazy journalists and the incurious media pesonnel to control and sway public opinion in their favor.
The police forces are no longer used to serve and protect the citizenry anymore. They now serve at the behest of corrupt leaders who have fallen out of favor with the masses. So they now use batons, tear gas and rubber bullets (which can be deadly) to silence debate and the voices of reason.
Just a word of warning to these arrogant thugs in high office. Even the longest rope has an end. Pay day will come. .