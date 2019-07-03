Ten Dominicans to receive scholarships to UWI Antigua Campus

Ten Dominicans are expected to benefit from scholarships to study at the fourth landed Campus of the University of the West Indies in Five Islands thanks to the government of Antigua and Barbua.
The offer was made over the weekend by Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne.
He made his intention known during his weekly radio program.
He said the scholarships will be offered based on need.
The vision for the University is to serve Antiguans and Barbudans and the sub region offering affordable tuition to a people, who Browne believes, have been deprived for decades.
Last week, Professor, Sir Hillary Beckles announced the formal approval of the establishment of a campus of the UWI in the twin island state within the wider context of the country’s membership of the OECS.
5 Comments
Why can’t Skerrit get a table with a meal for us; why settle for the crumbs.
how do you apply
No doubt they all go to well know Skerrit supporters. Corruption is destroying our beautiful island!
Thanks Mr Brown, offering jobs and education to Dominicans, seems your cup so full it overflowing.
Im curious, genuine question, are there any Antiguans who come to Dominica for work or school or something? As far as I know, Antiguans has(or have idk which one) a very distinct accent and can’t really say i’ve heard it around.
Wonder why that is.
Politics at work. Politics at play. The university in Antigua does not belong to Antigua. The syllabus at the university has not been settled. Accommodation has not been handled. The university at this time is a paper university. So Gaston and Skerritt colluding to play politics is merely insulting to Dominicans. Not even an Antigua is certain as to the next move yet Browne is talking of scholarship. What will those scholarships entail? Still it cover accommodation or will they have to meet that like Antiguan students in Cuba and other places? Gaston! Skerritt! Come on!!