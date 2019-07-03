Ten Dominicans to receive scholarships to UWI Antigua Campus

Ten Dominicans are expected to benefit from scholarships to study at the fourth landed Campus of the University of the West Indies in Five Islands thanks to the government of Antigua and Barbua.

The offer was made over the weekend by Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

He made his intention known during his weekly radio program.

He said the scholarships will be offered based on need.

The vision for the University is to serve Antiguans and Barbudans and the sub region offering affordable tuition to a people, who Browne believes, have been deprived for decades.

Last week, Professor, Sir Hillary Beckles announced the formal approval of the establishment of a campus of the UWI in the twin island state within the wider context of the country’s membership of the OECS.