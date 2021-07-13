Ten thousand dollars raised for firefighter Ron Robin

Through a series of fundraising events, EC$10,000.00 has been raised to assist with the medical expenses of Fireman, Ron Robin, who suffered a stroke on January 31, 2021, and has been ill since.

Recently, the Dominica Fire Fighters’ Association (DFFA) and the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services (DFAS) by extension hosted several activities to include a market day local produce sale, Friday barbeques, hike and donation which according to Public Relations Officer ( PRO) of the DFFA Misha Ophar, made it possible for the team to achieve their goal.

“We are forever grateful for the love, care and support,” she stated, adding, “we would like to recognize the efforts made by the fire officers especially officers at the Melville Hall Fire Station.”

Proceeds from the activities were presented earlier this month to the family of the 41-year-old Wesley native to go towards his medical cost.

Following his stroke, Robin was airlifted to Trinidad where he underwent surgery before returning to Dominica. Since his return, he spent some time receiving medical treatment at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), but Dominica News Online (DNO) has since learnt that Robin has been released and is now at home receiving therapy.

“Though his speech is a bit muffled, he recognizes family friends and colleagues,” We’ve been told.

Plans are being made for further medical treatment and therapy at the Revamp Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centre in Jamaica for approximately three (3) months at an estimated cost of US$13,000 per month.

Although the officer is a policyholder of the DFAS medical plan, his expenses to date have exhausted some annual benefits that he is entitled to.

Anyone wishing to provide further assistance is encouraged to contact the DFFA or the DFAS.