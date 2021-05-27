Ten to clash in final of 2021 DOMFESTA Song Competition

Ten finalists will compete for the title of the DOMFESTA 2021 Song Competition.
The show is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 29th at 8:00pm at the Old Mill Cultural Centre.
The finalists are Vernella Henderson of Salisbury (Waitukubuli), Royette ‘Royette’ Laurent of Portsmouth (Dominica I love You), Angelina ‘Silka Chea)’ Derochea of the Kalinago Territory (I Don’t want), Shian Sylvester of Canefield (El Shaddai – God Almighty), Milva ‘Dhar’gelle’ Bellot of Belfast (World’s Gossip), Desmond Lawrence of Stock Farm (MAMA SOUCOUYANT), Denzell ‘Xpence’ Moses of Goodwill (Blessings), Listan ‘Irie Listie’ Edwards of Castle Bruce (Tears), Noah Riviere of Stock Farm (Summertime Show) and Victor ‘Comforter’ Bique of Castle Comfort (Breaking Down the walls).
“We started off with the 50th Anniversary dance production of the Watikubuli Dance Theater Company at the Old Mill Cultural Centre for three nights; April 30th, May 1st and May 2nd . All three nights were very well attended, and the reviews have been really outstanding for the show.”
Dominica Writers’ week started on Monday, May 10th to May 15th where workshops were held every afternoon on some aspect of writing.
The Dominica Writers’ Festival was held on May 14th and May 15th at the Old Mill in honor of two of Dominica’s playwrights, Dr. Alwin Bully and Steve Hyacinth
The DOMFESTA program later featured the primary schools Créole Spelling Bee competition on Wednesday May 19th at the Alliance Francaise.
The results are as follows: First place: Nahimelle Azard- St Luke’s Primary School; 2nd Place: Jaheim Sango – Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School and 3rd Place: Kheanillia Barrie – Atkinson Primary School.
On the same evening of the Créole Spelling Bee was the opening of the DOMFESTA Art Exhibition at the Old Mill which ran for a week.
Another activity, ‘Fete Jing Ping’, which was held on Saturday May 22nd highlighted a number of new upcoming youth Jing Ping bands alongside the veteran bands.
“The Jing Ping festival was a very encouraging event and I would describe it as a success in the sense that there were a lot of youth involved in the several new bands along with the veterans participating. We had a total of seventeen bands and as far as I know, this is the highest number of Jing ping bands that we ever had in Dominica at any one time,” Lawrence stated.
He said the cultural division has an ongoing Jing Ping training program which has grown over the years noting that this is a very good sign for traditional music and culture on a whole
List of participating songs below:
