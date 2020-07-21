Ten year old is latest COVID-19 case in Barbados

(BGIS) - Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 7:15 AM
A ten-year-old boy is the latest COVID-19-positive patient in Barbados.  The Barbadian child was among 125 passengers who arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday on an Air Canada flight.

There are now 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barbados.  Ninety-one people have recovered, eight are in isolation, and seven have died.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory carried out 107 tests yesterday, bringing the total number performed since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,602.

1 Comment

  1. derp
    July 21, 2020

    If Dominica doesn’t ban American passengers you can be certain this too will happen here, the US is COVID-19 central

