Ten year old is latest COVID-19 case in Barbados

A ten-year-old boy is the latest COVID-19-positive patient in Barbados. The Barbadian child was among 125 passengers who arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport yesterday on an Air Canada flight.

He was the only positive case among the 69 persons on the aircraft who were tested for the viral illness. The other passengers carried validated negative COVID-19 PCR tests.

There are now 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barbados. Ninety-one people have recovered, eight are in isolation, and seven have died.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory carried out 107 tests yesterday, bringing the total number performed since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,602.