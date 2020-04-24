‘THANK YOU’ FRONTLINE WORKERS: The Dominica Police Force

EDITOR’s NOTE: This series aims to recognize our frontline workers in Dominica for the yeoman service they are giving during this COVID-19 contagion. We begin with The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.

Covid-19 has brought many of our unsung heroes whose roles we take for granted to the forefront. It is our frontline and essential workers that, together with our Government – notably the entire team under the Ministry of Health and Wellness are working tirelessly to eliminate COVID-19 from our beautiful island.

As a result of the entry of Covid-19 in Dominica and in a valiant attempt to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus en masse across our population, the Government put in place the Emergency Powers (Curfew) Order 2020 on 1st April 2020. This Order has recently been extended and will remain in effect until 11 May 2020. The effect of this order was to restrict movement and interaction with each other solely to prevent the spread of a deadly virus that is sweeping the world and has already killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Of course, emergency service personnel better known as our front line and essential personnel are working hard and long hours to keep our communities – our country safe.

Amongst those on the frontline are the men and women of the Dominica Police Service. They are charged with both a proactive and enforcement role throughout this pandemic – from door-knocking homes to ensure those identified as requiring it are isolating for the required 14 days, to ensuring that the emergency order put in place is being adhered to for example public order in supermarkets, that only essential services are operating and that people are not gathering in groups, that social distancing is being observed.

The police are also conducting extra mobile and foot patrols and have checkpoints in place to provide reassurance to the community that protocols and regulations put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the island are being strictly observed by everyone.

Today we highlight the work of the Dominica Police Service and the efforts being made by the them to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 amongst our population.

We had one of our reporters and photographer spend time with the police at the Roseau Police Station and at some of the check points in place to observe the police in action.

The underlying theme that came across when speaking with the officers is that their ultimate goal is to keep the country safe by enforcing the terms of the emergency order to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

We were able to obtain an interview with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Matthew Cuffy who, on the day we met with him (22nd April 202) was also Commander of the Command Post.

He spoke to DNO about the police duties in enforcing compliance of the curfew which is now in effect.

An audio recording of the interview with ASP Cuffy is posted below.

We also caught up with Deryck St Rose, Acting Inspector of Police outside the Roseau Market. He was on patrol with his team of 7 officers from the Special Service Unit.

Acting Inspector St Rose told us that “Things are going quite well. The majority of the people are respecting the rules and we are seeing the distancing” (social distancing). “People are generally cooperating.”

He said he was pleased to note that “90% of people are wearing masks.

He explained that during the curfew currently in place (between 6pm to 6am Mondays to Thursdays and 6pm Fridays through to 6am on Mondays) there is no one on the streets. “ People are adhering to the rules which is very good. It makes our job easier”.

He explained that the police did have some difficulties with persons who were not observing the rules. The police did not adopt a heavy handed approach but, according to Acting Inspector St Rose “we explained to them how dangerous it can be so right now it seems that most people understand that is how it is going to be for a little while until the curfew and everything is back to normal.”

Asked about the morale of the police officers he stated “the officers’ morale is very good.”

Acting Inspector St Rose’s advice to the general public “let’s keep on doing it safe and keeping it safe. We just have to be disciplined for a little while. We hope that soon this will be over. We just need make sure that everyone stays safe.

Jeoffrey James, Sergeant of Police

“My role is to enforce the law under the Emergency Powers Act and to ensure that the public adhere to the regulations as stipulated in the SRO (Special Regulations Order),” Sergeant Jeoffrey James told us. “Currently, I am on my way to Pond Casse where we have a checkpoint to police the south-east of Dominica, linking the west and the east to the capital – Roseau. We are there to perform our duties, in particular, to ensure that social distancing as it relates to transportation of people to and from that particular part of the island is being adhered to in terms of one passenger per seat and how they are supposed to be seated on the bus as stipulated by the law.”

Sergeant James said they were also performing other duties relating to the flow of traffic and to make sure that people are out only on the grounds of necessity and that the curfew order is observed.

Asked whether there are any issues with the bus drivers adhering to the passenger regulations Sergeant James replied, “Most are adhering to the regulations but we have one or two people who, particularly at the beginning, were a bit stubborn in adhering. Even at this stage, some people feel that they are hard-pressed to comply with that particular regulation where it is affecting how they earn their living. By and large, they have understood the reason to comply with the regulation as it relates to the quota of passengers per passenger bus but as I said one or two people still being stubborn.”

He went on to state that “the penalty for not complying is $500. A few bus drivers have been penalised for failing to comply. Last week, for example, we had to bring a bus driver before the court for that particular offence. We do have deterrents and we are enforcing it if necessary.”

Sergeant James’ advice to the public: “We would like to encourage the general public to adhere to the guidelines as it relates to the regulation and to cooperate with the police in the fight against the Covid-19. It is for our benefit. We are urging the public to cooperate with the police; cooperate with the frontline workers so that we can succeed in eliminating the Covid virus in Dominica.”

We are grateful to the Dominica Police Force for allowing our reporters to gain an understanding of how they are enforcing the lockdown.

Our reporters were especially touched by the fact that the police are taking a very proportionate response to by explaining to people how they might endanger themselves and others by not heeding the social distancing and mask-wearing requirements.

On behalf of the people of Dominica, we want to thank the Dominica Police Force for adapting quickly and effectively to challenges in upholding the new emergency law.

Having been “in the thick of it” – from the Roseau Police Station to Check Points in Pond Casse and Canefield there is no doubt that our police need our support, our thanks and our praises because from what we have seen they are working extremely hard to protect us. We have observed this first hand.

Our next article will feature our doctors and nurses.

Below are some more photos of frontline police officers taken. All photos by Cecil Clarke.