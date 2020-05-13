The Caribbean Voice organizes free Facebook Live concert

Under the theme ‘Saving Lives, Empowering People’ The Caribbean Voice (TCV) is organizing a free Facebook Live concert with its Diaspora.

The concert will be held on May 23rd from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

According to a TCV spokesperson, this ‘Concert for Hope’ is aimed at lifting up the spirits of those locked down at home, in quarantine or struggling with the coronavirus restrictions and as well as in true TCV fashion, this concert will showcase the ethnic and cultural diversity of the Caribbean world, and connect the Caribbean region with its Diaspora.

The concert features a cross-section of music genres, including reggae, soca, chutney, and R&B and will comprises singing, dancing, drumming, comedy and spoken word.

The star-studded lineup will include artists and groups from all over the Caribbean and United States including Guyana’s current chutney monarch, Bunty Singh, Upcoming Jamaican reggae artiste, Garfield Maclean aka GMac, Trinidad & Tobago’s cultural crossover singer, Anthony Batson, Philadelphia based Jamerican reggae fusion performer Lushy Banton (US), West Indies cricketer turned music star and motivator, Omari Banks from Anguilla, Versatile Guyanese American, Rickford Dalgetty and Friends, Florida based Chutney high flyers, Satish Udairam and Natty Ramotar (US), and Canada based chutney star and radio personality MC Drew P, among others.

The concert will be hosted by Imran Ahmad, Aubrey Campbell, Narine Dat Sookram and Dimple Willabus; all highly experienced, broadcasters and emcees.

For further information, to be considered for participation or to support this unique event, please What’s App 592-621-6111, 646-461-0574, 868-364-6177, 772-7123-8308. Send email to caribvoice@aol.com or theca ribbeanvoiceinc@gmail.com.