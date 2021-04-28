The Dominica Bureau of Standards conducts training for graphic designers and printing companies

On Tuesday April 20th 2021, the Standards Compliance-Inspection Unit of the Dominica Bureau of Standards (the Bureau) hosted a training session on the requirements of the Compulsory Dominica National Standards for Labelling.

The session was geared at educating and training Graphic Designers and Printing Companies on the requirements outlined in these Labelling Standards. The session was held at the Dominica Public Service Union.

A total of twenty (20) participants attended the training which consisted of two (2) components (theoretical and practical). During the theoretical session, information was disseminated on the importance of the eight (8) Compulsory Standards for Labelling, the process flow for the evaluation of locally manufactured products labels, and implications of improper labelling. As part of the practical session, the participants engaged in the evaluation of pre-packaged foods and goods products labels, based on the knowledge gained.

Ms. Annasha LaRonde, a Graphic Designer who attended the training said, “I appreciate the efforts of the DBOS towards educating graphic designers on the Standards necessary for producing labels for small businesses. It not only makes the job easier for us but it furthermore prepares the small business person for “bigger business”. To get your product to sell in the local supermarkets and even have it exported, labels which are up to standard would need to be provided by the suppliers. The entrepreneur’s main goal is to operate the business properly whilst the graphic designer assists them with producing a label which meets the international criteria. This training was indeed beneficial since it enlightened us on the various content which is necessary for different types of labels. I commend the efforts of the DBOS and their aim to have every small business person operate according to the required Standards.”

It is the Bureau’s expectation that as a result of this training, the trust and confidence of consumers in locally manufactured products will increase and more local manufacturers will become compliant to Labelling Requirements. In the future, in an effort to increase awareness, the Bureau will conduct training sessions with supermarkets, supporting agencies, local manufacturers and agro-processors. This will ensure that all parties involved are fully trained on the Compulsory Dominica National Standards for Labelling.