The Haitian Question – Problem or Solution?

During the last few months, there has been many discussions about the migrants in Dominica, particularly those from China and Haiti. My comments here will deal primarily with the Haitian Community. We will recall that during the administration of the United Workers Party a scheme was set up to bring Haitians to Dominica to work for banana farmers. The Haitian migrants came to Dominica at the behest of the farmers who convinced the Government that the slide in the fortunes of the Banana industry was due to lack of labour. From their point of view, only the importation of a new stock of foreign labour could save the industry and their livelihoods, since labour was not available in Dominica. This attempt at importing Haitian workers for work on banana farmers was not a success and the banana Industry eventually collapsed by the beginning of this century.

In 2004, Aristide was removed from power through unorthodox means. This triggered a mass exodus of Haitians and Dominica received its first wave of thousands of “voluntary “Haitian immigrants. Surprisingly there was little negative sentiment towards these newcomers. It would be true to say that Dominicans empathised greatly with the Haitians and many persons were of the view that the Haitians were an asset to the country in many ways particularly in the agricultural sector. The biggest contribution that the Haitian migrants brought to Dominica is quite literally themselves – their bodies.

As we are all aware, the population of the country is small and has been tending to decline for the last 30 or more years due to a combination of negative net migration (more persons leaving than entering the country to reside) and a steady decline in births accompanied by a slow but steady rise in deaths. The table below shows the population situation from 1995 to 2019. We will notice that during the period net outmigration was highest in 1996 and tended generally to decrease over the years. In 2014, Dominica recorded its first year of positive net migration (more persons immigrated to Dominica than emigrated from Dominica) of 1421 persons.

In 2017, the country recorded its lowest number of births at 659 and its highest number of deaths at 1066. In that year Dominica experienced negative natural increase of 407, (407 persons more died than were born). In 2017 the statistics noted the largest negative migration of 3407 for the period 1995 to 2019. The estimated end of year population of 67,565 was the lowest calculated during the period.

In 2018 and 2019 both the number of births and inward migration increased. In 2018 and 2019, births recovered to 724 and 812 respectively while net inward migration increased to 3789 and 1283. What accounted for the increases of inward migration and births? Are they linked? Yes, they are linked. Although the medical authorities have the data on the place of birth of mothers giving birth at the Hospital from at least November of 2019, they have refused to make this data available to the author. However relying on Radio Neg and my own observations when visiting the maternity ward we know that a large proportion of births at the hospital during the last five years or so have been to foreign-born mothers. Haitians are the largest immigrant group in Dominica and the indication is that Haitian –born mothers are also giving birth in larger numbers than any other immigrant group.

Dominica’s society is now undergoing a significant population shift whereby the percentage of immigrants in the population is steadily increasing and the expanding percentage of births to immigrant mothers clearly indicates that in 20 to 30 years from now the makeup of the population will change fundamentally. Given that Dominican-born mothers and fathers are not replacing themselves, we can predict that by 2040 or thereabouts immigrants and their descendants will populate the island in the main. We are now in the transition phase of this demographic shift. Already there are some rumblings of xenophobia being displayed towards immigrants.

TABLE 1. TOTAL POPULATION ANALYSED BY BIRTHS, DEATHS AND NET MIGRATION 1995 – 2019 YEAR BIRTHS DEATHS NATURAL INCREASE NET MIGRATION TOTAL INCREASE END OF YEAR POPULATION MEAN POPULATION 1995 1,501 584 917 -699 218 72,712 72,603 1996 1,426 583 843 -1,288 -445 72,267 72,490 1997 1,340 513 827 -995 -168 72,099 72,183 1998 1,236 595 641 -756 -115 71,984 72,042 1999 1,293 618 675 -1,013 -338 71,646 71,815 2000 1,199 511 688 -897 -209 71,443 71,544 2001 1,216 510 706 -894 -188 70,401 70,922 2002 1,081 594 487 -526 -39 70,362 70,382 2003 1,056 557 499 -522 -23 70,340 70,352 2004 1,066 557 509 -355 154 70,494 70,417 2005 1,009 489 520 -381 139 70,633 70,564 2006 1,035 538 497 -381 116 70,751 70,692 2007 904 567 337 -381 -44 70,707 70,729 2008 964 545 419 -381 38 70,745 70,726 2009 943 559 384 -381 3 70,748 70,747 2010 933 579 354 -381 -27 70,712 70,730 2011 944 592 352 -493 -141 69,234 69,973 2012 951 603 348 142 490 69,724 69,479 2013 931 630 301 -433 -132 69,592 69,658 2014 858 590 268 1,421 1,689 71,281 70,437 2015 861 664 197 -389 -192 71,089 71,185 2016 796 686 110 -773 -663 71,379 71,234 2017 659 1,066 -407 -3,407 -3,814 67,565 69,472 2018 724 602 122 3,769 3,891 71,456 69,511 2019 812 546 266 1,283 1,549 73,005 72,231 Source: Ministry of Health, Immigration Department The Government Registry and Central Statistics Office Note: For 2011, End of Year Population is adjusted from Census Population (institutional) to include births, deaths and net migration after the May 14, 2011 Census date.

The authorities need to manage this transition carefully to minimize social friction between the local population and the immigrant groups. We should also formulate an immigration programme that is anchored in a thoughtful immigration policy that recognizes that immigration is a necessary plank in our quest for economic development. Within this policy, the Government needs to set a societal goal of building ethnic harmony. There should be no Chinatown, little Haiti or Pequeño Santo Domingo.

The answer to the question posed in the title of this piece is that yes the Haitians are part of the solution to our most pressing economic problem: The decline in the total population and its increasing age.

The author had commenced this paper before the Statement by the Prime Minister on the need to increase the population.

About the Author:

Mc Carthy MARIE was born in Wesley Dominica. He graduated from the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and History. He pursued Graduate Studies at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies where he obtained the MSc in Agricultural economics. His publications include, “Agricultural Diversification in a Small Economy : The Case of Dominica,” and La Crise de la Natalité et Ses Conséquences Économiques à la Dominique – In Économie et droit des Affaires de la Caraïbe et la Guyane Tome 2– sous la Direction de René Kiminou, Université des Antilles–Guyane Martinique

He is also well versed in Copyright law and administration.

MARIE is married to the Singer OPHELIA.