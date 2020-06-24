The late Michael Bruney described as a great asset to the magistracy in Dominica

Chief Magistrate, Candia Carette-George, has described the late Michael Bruney as a “great asset” to the magistrate’s court.

Bruney who was an attorney at law, magistrate and former veteran broadcaster, passed away this morning after a battle with lung cancer.

“The Dominica Magistrate Court mourns the passing of a dear magistrate, colleague and friend, His Honour, Mr. Michael Bruney,” she said. “Mr. Bruney was a current sitting magistrate who was a great asset to the magistrate’s court.”

She continued, “He was a brilliant attorney with an immense knowledge of the law.”

According to Carette-George, the news of his passing has indeed left the hearts of his colleagues very heavy.

On behalf of all magistrates and the entire staff of the magistrate’s court, Carette-George extended “our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the late Michael Bruney.”

“May the good Lord grant us strength in this difficult time,” she stated.