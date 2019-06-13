Legal fraternity pays tribute to the late Noreen John

Members of the legal profession in Dominica gathered at the High court in Roseau in a special sitting presided by high court judges Bernie Stephenson and Victoria Charles-Clarke to pay tribute to attorney at law Noreen John who died in Antigua on May 21, 2019.

The court room was packed to capacity and those who spoke described her as “a true lady, kind, honest and humble.”

President of the Dominica Bar Association, Mary Auriel Roberts, in describing the late Noreen John said she is yet to come to terms with her passing.

“My Ladies, she was a soft spoken individual and a true lady…her word was her bond,” Roberts said.

She said that whenever she was called upon to assist, John was always ever willing and present.

“If she was unable to assist she would say and offer some solution…she would always attend all activities of the Dominica Bar Association.” Roberts stated. “She has left a void and was a person of conscience and we will miss her in Dominica and we, who are left behind, I hope that we learn from her legacy. Gentle woman, quiet morning star, rest in peace,” she stated.

Henry Dyer and Bernard Wiltshire also paid glowing tributes to Noreen John, Infact, Wiltshire was filled with emotion while speaking and had to be consoled.

Singoalla Blomqvist- Williams, a very close and personal friend of the deceased, spoke of her involvement in the Grand Bay community, the Dominica Council of Women, Lechelles and other groups.

“I am a better person having met Noreen John. She was approachable and we bonded instantly. She never had a bad word to say to anyone. She was a genuine friend. She had a passion to make things better in Dominica,” Blomqvist- Williams stated.

She continued, “Her legacy is proof that she was able to make a difference and her work at Small Projects Assistance Team (SPAT). She was a champion for women, the poor and down trodden. She had a determination and drive and offered to serve at the highest level. She was close to her friends and family…a humble, elegant, generous, kind and soft spoken individual – beautiful inside and out.”

Blomqvist Williams went on to say, “I will miss her terribly. I have lost a friend, sister, confidant, colleague and sister. She was a champion and made Dominica and Grand Bay proud, Rest in Peace my friend.”

Also paying tribute were Darius Jones, Heather Felix-Evans, Tiyani Behanzin and Ronald Charles.

Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke and Justice Bernie Stephenson also spoke at the function. A one-minute silence was also observed by the court. Justice Stephenson ordered that the transcript of the proceedings be prepared and given to the family under the seal of the court.