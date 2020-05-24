The two top executives of CREAD resign

The Chief Executive Officer of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica, CREAD, Dr.Pepukaye“Pep” Bardouille and the Chief Operating Officer, Colin Scaife, have both resigned from the organization.

Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that Scaife has already left – his resignation took effect at the end of April – and Bardouille has given her letter of resignation to the Cabinet Secretary to take effect at the end of this month.

According to well-placed sources, the resignations stem from CREAD’s inability to meet its objectives because various government ministries are not providing the necessary support.

CREAD’s mandate to make Dominica climate-resilient includes building strong and resilient communities, developing adaptive infrastructure and accelerating economic growth. Our sources informed DNO that policies were drafted to propose the interventions for those areas but were not supported.

We were also told that all capital projects were not fully available to CREAD for assessment which is necessary to ensure that the organization meets the climate-resilient standards as it relates to infrastructure.

“Key policies were written and CREAD was basically a think tank with key professionals around the Caribbean left to make themselves relevant,” our sources stated. “So CREAD basically has to chip here and there to find things to do. All of this was super frustrating.”

DNO contacted Cabinet Secretary, Steve Ferrol, for comment on the matter. He did not deny the resignations but offered no reaction except to say that the government will issue a formal release on the matter by the week of May 25, 2020.

Prior to taking the helm of CREAD, Dr Bardouille was a Senior Operations Officer with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, focusing on developing and scaling-up innovative, commercially-viable business models to extend electricity to the base of the pyramid in a range of countries, including South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia and India. Before that, she spent seven years in management consulting with McKinsey & Company, where she worked across 20 countries serving top teams from blue-chip companies in the power, oil, gas and mining sectors and leading public sector entities on strategy, organizational design and operational improvement.

Scaife, a national of the United Kingdom, has worked for 20 years in a number of countries around the world including Bermuda, Dubai, Barbados, Abu Dhabi, South Africa and India and is a construction engineer by profession.

CREAD was conceptualized after the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit explained the mission of the organization at a CARICOM-UN High-level Pledging Conference in New York in November of that same year.

“The mission of the agency will be to coordinate all reconstruction work to avoid duplication, maximize economies of scale, spot and fill critical gaps, avoid bureaucratic infighting and ensure all reconstruction activities are focused on a single Climate Resilient Recovery Plan developed by Dominica and its partners,” he stated.

CREAD was officially launched in March 2018.

Legislation governing the operation of CREAD was enacted in December 2018.