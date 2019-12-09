The UWI prioritises quality as “everyone’s business”

Staff and students across the regional University participate in UWI Quality Day

On Thursday, November 14, staff and students across the five campuses of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) joined the globe in celebrating World Quality Day. Dubbing it ‘UWI Quality Day’, campuses recognised the international observance for the first time and paid tribute to the contributions of The UWI’s quality professionals.

The initiative also forms part of a wider programme by The UWI. For the last two years, the institution has increased attention to quality assurance for administrative processes and launched its Quality Policy in February 2018. The Policy recognises the importance of quality assurance for administrative processes and formalises various regulations which previously served as a quality assurance mechanism in the various UWI spaces.

Cross-campus Quality Day events included a quality exhibition, panel discussion as well as a quality song competition along with other live performances at Mona and an information session at St Augustine. Games and videos and Facebook live seminars were among the activities shared across the Cave Hill and Open campuses as well as at the University’s Regional Headquarters, based in Jamaica. At the new Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda, there was a special workshop to introduce the staff to The UWI’s governance structure, policies, and regulations governing all aspects of quality. During the month of November, as part of its Quality agenda, the University also conducted a student quality survey to establish students’ perceptions on various dimensions of quality.

Professor Clive Landis, who serves as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Chair of the Board for Undergraduate Studies (BUS), and Chair of The UWI’s Quality Management Team commented: “We really wanted to share the message that quality is everyone’s business”. He added, “While we have always operated with a commitment to high quality as validated in our top ranking by the prestigious Times Higher Education, our University’s Quality Policy represents an important instrument for deepening the quality culture and developing The UWI’s Quality Management System. This will allow us to better serve all our stakeholders.”

Remarking further, Professor Landis expressed his appreciation for all the support for The UWI’s inaugural UWI Quality Day activities, and especially commended the students’active involvement in the survey exercise, which concluded on November 29. He said, “The survey findings will contribute to continuous quality enhancement in all areas of service to, and relationships with our students.”