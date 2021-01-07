The UWI Vice Chancellor and CTO member states pay tribute to tourism and travel icon Gordon “Butch” Stewart

Tributes have been pouring in for renowned Jamaican hotelier and businessman, Gordon “Butch” Stewart who died on the 4th of January, 2021 at the age of 79. He was the founder, owner, and chairman of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International, as well as The ATL Group and its subsidiaries Appliance Traders and The Jamaica Observer.

Some of those tributes are posted below.

The UWI Vice Chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles

There is an indomitable spirit that resides in the bosom of Jamaica, and when liberated with focus, discipline, and purpose rises and takes the world along with its imagination and energy. Our “Butch”, like Bob and Bolt, represents this cultural spirit of the ages. It is born to be brash, brave and brilliant, constituting a cascading commitment to nation building and regional renaissance. Our Butch was the ‘stewart’ of this spirit and gave to Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world a performance of sheer class with cool runnings—a ‘sandalization’ of awe and amazement. We experienced in his innovative entrepreneurship, the eruptive excellence of a son produced and nurtured by a soil rich in history and fertile for the future. He integrated and domesticated his Caribbean like no entrepreneurial other, and demanded ownership everywhere the ‘sandals sea’ swept upon our shores. And so the indomitable spirit is called back to source, to rest, to wheel and to come again. From The University of the West Indies, we wish our brother and honorary alumnus well until next we meet. Condolences with gratitude and respect to his family, friends, and homelands.

Minister of Tourism & Investments of Antigua and Barbuda Statement, the Hon Charles H. Fernandez

Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart was a Caribbean giant in the tourism industry.

It is often forgotten that, despite his humble beginnings, he competed against the biggest names in tourism to build a successful and respected network of hotels across the Caribbean.

That undertaking was not easy. It required a special person with unique skills and committed drive to successfully overcome the challenges from established institutions, and to carve a universally known brand name.

Butch Stewart was all of that and more.

He was a Jamaican – a land to which he was deeply committed, but he regarded the Caribbean as his wider fraternal community.

Antigua and Barbuda was pleased to welcome one of his first Sandals ventures outside of Jamaica and, without a shred of doubt, the standards he established made a significant contribution to the growth of our tourism.

We join his relatives and the Sandals family across the region in mourning the falling of a true Caribbean champion and hero.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation extends sincere condolences on the passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

Two decades ago, the visionary Jamaican hotelier Butch Stewart brought the Sandals brand to The Bahamas and joined hands with us in building a leading tourism destination.

Today, as we mourn the passing of a global trailblazer in the hospitality industry, we are singularly proud and grateful for the legacy that Butch Stewart has bequeathed to us in The Bahamas. Butch impacted our national economy by directing the crafting of a signature vacation experience — the Sandals vacation — which has become an integral part of the tourism product of The Islands of The Bahamas.

Butch Stewart’s contribution to The Bahamas over the past twenty years has been national in scope and deeply personal to the lives of thousands of our fellow Bahamians who, through employment with the Sandals brands, have built sustainable careers, homes and families. Sandals International continues to impact our local community through ongoing philanthropic outreach.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Butch Stewart, a key partner in our tourism enterprise who has left an indelible mark on the Bahamas’s hospitality sector. Butch’s vision for hospitality will live on to be enjoyed by future guests at Nassau’s Sandals® Royal Bahamian as well as Sandals® Emerald Bay and Fowl Cay Resort in Exuma,” said Minister of Tourism & Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar.

History will record Gordon “Butch” Stewart as a game changer in the delivery of the globally coveted Caribbean vacation product, having elevated the all inclusive resort model to a five star, world class experience.

The prayers of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, our hospitality community and fellow Bahamians go out to Butch’s family and the extended Sandals family throughout the Caribbean.

Deputy Premier of the Cayman Islands , Moses Kirkconnell

Making a positive impact on the lives of others is a noble legacy and undeniably, one which the friends and family of the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart are undoubtedly proud of when thinking of him. His vision for Sandals Resorts—one of the first all-inclusive holiday vacation opportunities in the Caribbean—along with the other endeavors in his vast portfolio created opportunities for the country of Jamaica and the Caribbean to shine in the international market.

As a fellow entrepreneur and colleague in tourism, it was a privilege to have had the opportunity to develop a relationship with Mr. Stewart throughout the years. His larger-than-life personality and keen business acumen earned him the distinction of being recognized as an iconic Jamaican businessman. Butch was a tourism magnate, earning him many accolades and national distinctions including “Travel Man of the Millennium” for his work in promoting Caribbean tourism and the Caribbean World Magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Jamaica.

On behalf of The Cayman Islands Government, Ministry and Department of Tourism, we extend our most sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time. We celebrate the lifetime of achievements that Mr. Stewart contributed to the Caribbean. He will be missed.

Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica and the entire tourism world has lost an icon and travel and tourism visionary with the passing of Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart on Monday evening. The Jamaica Tourist Board offers sincere condolences to his widow Cheryl, his seven children, immediate and extended family, and the wider tourism community.

In reflecting on his passing, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board John Lynch who worked with Stewart for decades spoke of his commitment to excellence. “I have had the privilege of working with Mr. Stewart over many years, and his passion and vision for tourism in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean region is unparalleled. He will be remembered for his groundbreaking work in growing the all-inclusive concept here and in the Caribbean and we’re confident his rich legacy will be preserved.”

Stewart was a leader in the hospitality industry, influencing the all-inclusive resort in a way that reshaped the notion of luxury. He was an extraordinary businessman and professional who cared genuinely about tourism and the many who benefited from the industry. He was not only a champion of hospitality, but his philanthropy and generous spirit was evident in many other areas of his life, having contributed to education and to community with the establishment of the Sandals Foundation.

Here at the Jamaica Tourist Board, we benefitted from his business acumen as he served two stints as a member of the Board of Director. From September 1984 to March 1986 and February 1989 to July 1997, his significant contribution helped to make Jamaica a world-class destination.

Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, believes “The industry has lost a tourism giant, and though I never had the privilege of working with Mr Stewart, I feel like I know him personally, because the evidence of his hard work, passion, love for Jamaica, dedication and commitment to excellence is unmistakably evident around us,’ expressed Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Jamaica and the Caribbean have benefitted significantly from his insights and investment in travel and tourism and there are many who’ve attested to the impact of his tutelage. Jamaica’s tourism is richer for his exceptional leadership and unstoppable vision and we will continue to build on that rich legacy. We wish his family and the wider tourism and business community strength and comfort during this time. May his soul rest in peace and God grant strength to his bereaved family,” he added.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Hon. Carlos James, Esq

Gordon “Butch” Stewart was a quintessential Caribbean man. He had an eye for business, particularly in the Hospitality Industry. He was a visionary and marketing genius who brought thousands of people to the Caribbean region through his Sandals brand. Undoubtedly, he has left a mark on the region’s tourism industry.

We look forward to the continued working relationship with his Sandals team, as they commence work during the year on their Beaches Resort brand in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We are certain they will build on his legacy and brand their Beaches St. Vincent with his signature flair and style.

On behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, we extend our condolences to his immediate family and by extension, the Sandals family.