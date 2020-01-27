The UWP has recommended “urgent” implementation of electoral reforms in key aspects

The United Workers Party (UWP) has recommended what they are calling “urgent” implementation of reforms in key aspects that will “save Dominica from the pitfalls of a defective electoral system.”

Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton outlined ways that he thinks free and fair elections can be conducted.

Some of them includes the enforcement of the rule of law, provisions against bribery, treating, impersonation, illegal voting and election offenses in general.

“We recommend lawful facilitation of registered, eligible voters living overseas to vote in general elections in Dominica,” Linton told a press conference held last week.

Other suggestions included fair media access for the opposition in terms on news coverage of all state-owned media, a campaign finance reform, an accurate register of voters and voter ID cards.

“We have a responsibility to reform our electoral system, not to deform it and we continue to advocate in that regard”, he said

UWP has maintained that there were voting irregularities during the elections and has accused the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) of stealing the elections.

DLP won by a margin of 15 seats (18-3), therefore the opposition has petitioned the court seeking to have the election results invalidated in ten constituencies including Castle Bruce, La Plaine, Wesley, Roseau Central and Roseau South among others.

Linton said given the gross misconduct of elections officials and ruling party manipulation of the electoral process UWP is confident that the court will agree with the illegalities of the election results.

The delegates’ conference of the UWP is scheduled for November 2020.